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Aprilia warns Ducati: "No advantage for Marc Marquez"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 04 April 2026 at 10:30
Jorge Martin e Marc Marquez
The 1000cc MotoGP era could conclude with a titanic showdown between Ducati and Aprilia. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer comes off four consecutive years of victories, with Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, and Marc Marquez. The Noale constructor, on the other hand, has kicked off the 2026 season in style, with three wins out of three by Marco Bezzecchi. The two Italian brands promise fireworks and excitement from now until the end of the championship, before the switch to the 850cc era.

A good moment for Aprilia

The current crisis in the Middle East has forced the entire motorsport sector into a temporary halt, creating an unexpected break in the season. In this context, Aprilia seems to have found the perfect moment to consolidate its position at the top of MotoGP, even though Ducati is working at full speed to perfect the Desmosedici GP26. The Veneto-based company scored a historic one-two in Austin, right on the circuit where rival Marc Marquez seemed favored.

A long battle ahead

At the moment, the Cervera superstar is not at peak physical form, and the men in black know full well they must capitalize on this moment. "Aprilia has consolidated its superiority over the other manufacturers, on a circuit where we know Marquez has something extra compared to everyone else. So it was fantastic," Rivola admitted to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport.' A good dose of ruthlessness is also needed to get your hands on the MotoGP title, as an experienced engineer and manager like Massimo knows well. "When your rival is Marquez, and you know he’s not at his best, you mustn’t give him any advantage, because you know he’ll come back."

Jerez, a litmus test

In 2024 Ducati created an exceptional bike that left no room for the chasers. In 2025 the Desmosedici took a small step forward, but it was Marc’s talent that made the difference. This year Aprilia has made a technical splash, while the Red has remained almost at a standstill. The Jerez GP is awaited for further confirmation of this trend. "It will be a revealing race." No letting down your guard. "We can’t afford to do that: whoever stops, loses."

Teamwork

In Noale, teamwork is favored; everyone sacrifices a part of their ego for the collective good. Rivola’s philosophy is clear: enthusiasm should not be stifled, but managed effectively, especially among the riders. He emphasizes the importance of sharing passion with the team: "The key is communication, especially with the riders: they’re the ones who can be swept away by emotions."
This is the foundation of the brand’s strength, centered on Italian excellence and the continuous growth of its riders. Jorge Martin returned to victory after several surgeries and 511 days away. The only negative note was Bezzecchi’s error in the MotoGP Sprint, but the next day’s win swept away any grumbling. "When he makes a mistake on Saturday, on Sunday he reacts like a champion," Massimo Rivola recalled. "It’s a fantastic sign."
"In Testa" the beautiful biography of Jonathan Rea, a Superbike World Championship legend. Available in bookstores and on Amazon Books
Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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