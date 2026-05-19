We're reckless": Marco Bezzecchi jokes about it after the scare

Marco Bezzecchi briefly analyzes the test day, then returns to what happened yesterday...

"Sometimes we don't realize the risks we take". Marco Bezzecchi’s comment at the end of testing sums up the constant danger a motorcyclist lives with. He also cracks a joke to lighten the mood, but there’s always that underestimated or “shelved” feeling: living with fear that you don’t think about until you find yourself facing episodes like those at the Catalan GP. And even on the official MotoGP test day, . Marco Bezzecchi’s comment at the end of testing sums up the constant danger a motorcyclist lives with. He also cracks a joke to lighten the mood, but there’s always that underestimated or “shelved” feeling: living with fear that you don’t think about until you find yourself facing episodes like those at the Catalan GP. And even on the official MotoGP test day, cut short by rain , his mind was elsewhere. It’s not the first time we’ve talked about a serious motorcycle accident—fortunately without the worst outcome—but every time it happens it feels like a sudden “wake-up,” as if we’re abruptly reminded of the danger ever-present for riders. Passion and fear, the two faces of a fascinating sport that doesn’t always show us its best side...

Testing in Catalunya

"The weather stopped us, but we did a good job" Bezzecchi told Sky Sport MotoGP. He also noted that "These tests are always a double-edged sword: the track is good, and it’s hard to understand whether the changes you make are improvements or if it depends on track conditions". Important work nonetheless on setup and riding, so the Aprilia rider ended the morning of testing satisfied. Inevitably, his thoughts then returned to what happened yesterday... "The danger is always at the same level. It’s the sport we love, that makes us feel good, but sometimes we don’t really realize the risks we take until days like yesterday come along".

Two nasty crashes for Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco shook up staff and fans alike. "A mix of coincidences and bad luck" Bezzecchi admitted, still incredulous both about Zarco’s leg getting stuck and about Acosta’s sudden technical problem right in front of Marquez. "These are things we always hope never happen, but they’re part of the risks of our job". He doesn’t skip a joke, a "We’re reckless" with a laugh to lighten the tone of a question: a way to try to defuse a difficult situation. The GP is over, the tests too: now it’s time to process what happened, then head into the next round in two weeks.