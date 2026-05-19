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Relief for Aprilia: no injury for Jorge Martin. MotoGP test at Catalunya halted by rain

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 19 May 2026 at 07:48
martin-aprilia-catalunya
Jorge Martin is fine, no consequences after the morning crash. MotoGP test currently halted due to rain.
"Following the instrumental examinations that Jorge Martin underwent at the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona, no fractures were found". The best news of the day from Aprilia during this MotoGP test at Montmeló: after the crash in the morning session and some pain to be checked between the left elbow and right leg, any injury has been ruled out. No fractures then, not even minor ones, for the 2014 world champion, who was involved in several incidents over the GP weekend, fortunately always without consequences. A sigh of relief—we’ve had enough bad news with what happened yesterday...

Day over

Meanwhile at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya everything is at a standstill, the rain has arrived. The afternoon session, which was supposed to start at 13:20, shows only the clock running, while teams and riders remain in the garages. Many, in fact, have called it a day for testing, and several riders are already giving interviews to the media. Aprilia announced it first; then the Ducati riders Pecco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli (the only VR46 on track, Di Giannantonio is out), and Fermin Aldeguer officially stopped as well. Yamaha and KTM have also confirmed a definitive stop, and the three Honda riders are parked too.
In short, the countdown continues, but we can really say that the test day is already over. Not much has been learned about what happened today—perhaps there wasn’t much to try, or no new parts brought by the various manufacturers? We await statements from the teams and riders; after the turmoil of recent days, the Montmeló track is now quiet. The next official appointment is in two weeks at the Mugello Circuit, which will host the first Italian event of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Read also

Joan Mir–Honda total split: "I won't continue hereJoan Mir–Honda total split: "I won't continue here
Terror on the track and a human lesson: the Catalunya GP reignites the debate on limits and respectTerror on the track and a human lesson: the Catalunya GP reignites the debate on limits and respect
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Jorge Martin

byDiana Tamantini

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