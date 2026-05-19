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Zarco discharged from hospital: returning to France to assess his injured knee

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 19 May 2026 at 07:49
zarco-motogp-update-lcr
After the crash and the first reports, Johann Zarco is heading back to his home country: the latest update from LCR Honda.
Johann Zarco has left the hospital facility in Barcelona, bound for France, where he will have his knee assessed, which was left in pretty bad shape after what happened yesterday at the second start of the Catalan GP. The LCR Honda team confirms it with this new note to explain the situation of their rider: "After the crash in Barcelona during Sunday’s race, Johann Zarco was discharged from Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya on Monday afternoon and has traveled to France. On Tuesday, he will visit renowned knee specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon for a further evaluation of his condition and to determine the next steps for his recovery."
-> Terror on track and a human lesson: the Catalan GP rekindles the debate on limits and respect

No minor injury 

Last night, after the first reassuring video from Zarco himself a few hours earlier, Lucio Cecchinello’s squad explained the situation in greater detail once all the necessary tests were completed. He was very lucky given the terrifying dynamics (his left leg got stuck in the rear of Bagnaia’s Ducati), but he didn’t get off lightly: injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments, and to the medial meniscus, plus a small lesion to the fibula near the ankle. After a night under observation, he was discharged to fly straight to Lyon and consult the specialist, to get a clearer idea of the next steps to take. Not without a quip.
Johann Zarco injury update after Catalan GP crash
Also yesterday, the experienced French LCR Honda rider posted a lighthearted story to defuse the tension, "celebrating" the fact that he wouldn’t have to do Monday’s official MotoGP test in Catalunya. Tests were halted due to rain... You can smile with relief after what happened yesterday.

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Johann Zarco

byDiana Tamantini

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