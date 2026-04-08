MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MXGP Sardinia: action guaranteed—are the Italians ready to ignite Riola Sardo? Main contenders and schedule

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 at 07:55
mxgp-sardegna
This weekend it’s time for the Sardegna GP at the Le Dune Motocross Track. Presentation and event schedule.
The Motocross World Championship is gearing up for the first Italian round of the 2026 season. Riola Sardo is up next, with eyes clearly on the Italian riders as well as the championship leaders, Lucas Coenen in MXGP and Simon Laengenfelder in MX2. Our two Ducati standard-bearers will also be back, with a twist: Andrea Bonacorsi returns to the premier class, but Ferruccio Zanchi will join him, whose seasonal debut will therefore be directly on the Desmo450 MX, leaving the 250 class. Below are the presentation and schedule, full live coverage on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required), while Rai Sport and Rai Play schedules will be announced in the coming days.

MXGP

In his second year in the premier class, Lucas Coenen is raising the bar and emerging as a major protagonist, just as KTM expected (the multi-year extension is no coincidence). Clearly, there are many contenders: let’s mention Jeffrey Herlings, who is already showing a good feeling with Honda, but it’s worth highlighting two rookies who are already lighting it up. Tom Vialle above all, already a GP winner and second in the standings, but keep an eye on Kay De Wolf too, who started one round late and is already close to the podium zone. Reigning champion Romain Febvre, on the other hand, hasn’t yet struck as expected; it will be interesting to see how he fares in Sardinia. For Italy, attention will be on Alberto Forato, improving with Fantic, as well as rookie Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini, plus the two returnees. Andrea Bonacorsi will once again be Ducati’s spearhead for the first time since Argentina, while Ferruccio Zanchi makes his season debut directly in the premier class, also with the Red. Keep an eye on Matteo del Coco too, fresh 2026 champion in the MX1 class of the Internazionali d’Italia Supermarecross.

MX2

The champion has retaken control. Simon Laengenfelder reclaimed the top of the class standings at the last Swiss GP, reaffirming his clear intentions for 2026. Triumph continues to be a major player, both with former leader Camden McLellan and with Guillem Farres, while Husqvarna’s Liam Everts is also on the rise, not to mention Sacha Coenen, or the flashes from the Reisulis brothers and Mathis Valin. Looking at our riders, Valerio Lata is putting the Argentina crash behind him and will want to feature more prominently, building on the fine fifth place in the GP at Frauenfelder. Also watch Andrea Rossi, who in his first two GPs as a world rider has done well, scoring points on debut in Spain and cracking the top 15 in Switzerland, and now gets an extra boost for his first home GP as a world rider.
The full entry lists

Sardegna GP schedule (CET)

Saturday, April 11
16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race
17:20 MXGP Qualifying Race
Sunday, April 12
13:15 MX2 Race 1
14:15 MXGP Race 1
16:10 MX2 Race 2
17:10 MXGP Race 2

Read also

Herlings puts on a show in the UK and the Netherlands, Forato on the podium: course set for the Sardinia and Trentino MXGPsHerlings puts on a show in the UK and the Netherlands, Forato on the podium: course set for the Sardinia and Trentino MXGPs
Explosive Tom Vialle: Honda’s MXGP super rookie ignites the 2026 World ChampionshipExplosive Tom Vialle: Honda’s MXGP super rookie ignites the 2026 World Championship
Jeffrey Herlings

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

herlings-motocross-honda
Motocross

Herlings puts on a show in the UK and the Netherlands, Forato on the podium: course set for the Sardinia and Trentino MXGPs

07 April 2026
Vialle_MXGP_Honda_shotbybavo_1
Motocross

Explosive Tom Vialle: Honda’s MXGP super rookie ignites the 2026 World Championship

05 April 2026
forato-fantic-mxgp
Motocross

Confidence and pace in MXGP: Alberto Forato and Fantic on the rise, now charging into the home GPs

04 April 2026

More news

Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Márquez 'zero debt': here's how to manage a massive fortune

MotoGP
Serafino Foti Bulega Lecuona Aruba Ducati Superbike WorldSBK

Superbike, Serafino Foti (Aruba Ducati): "Lecuona didn’t surprise me. Market? We’re waiting on Bulega"

Superbike
Unknown_result

Iannone surprises at Misano: returns to the track with a Ducati V4 R during CIV testing

Superbike
Aleix Espargaro Honda HRC Test Team MotoGP Sepang

Honda working to get back to the top: test team in action at Sepang

MotoGP
herlings-motocross-honda

Herlings puts on a show in the UK and the Netherlands, Forato on the podium: course set for the Sardinia and Trentino MXGPs

Motocross

Popular articles

Brad Binder 2026 MotoGP COTA Sunday

KTM on alert: the 'Binder conundrum' continues—disappointing results and a contract nearing expiration

MotoGP
Alex Lowes Bimota WorldSBK Superbike

SBK, Alex Lowes' analysis: "Here's why Ducati is still ahead of Bimota

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez into the wall at Austin: the absence of airfence barriers

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia under media siege: 'We're bordering on madness

MotoGP
Unknown_result

Iannone surprises at Misano: returns to the track with a Ducati V4 R during CIV testing

Superbike

Loading