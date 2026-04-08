MXGP Sardinia: action guaranteed—are the Italians ready to ignite Riola Sardo? Main contenders and schedule

This weekend it’s time for the Sardegna GP at the Le Dune Motocross Track. Presentation and event schedule.

The Motocross World Championship is gearing up for the first Italian round of the 2026 season. Riola Sardo is up next, with eyes clearly on the Italian riders as well as the championship leaders, Lucas Coenen in MXGP and Simon Laengenfelder in MX2. Our two Ducati standard-bearers will also be back, with a twist: Andrea Bonacorsi returns to the premier class, but Ferruccio Zanchi will join him, whose seasonal debut will therefore be directly on the Desmo450 MX, leaving the 250 class. Below are the presentation and schedule, full live coverage on mxgp-tv.com (subscription required), while Rai Sport and Rai Play schedules will be announced in the coming days.

MXGP

In his second year in the premier class, Lucas Coenen is raising the bar and emerging as a major protagonist, just as KTM expected (the multi-year extension is no coincidence). Clearly, there are many contenders: let’s mention Jeffrey Herlings , who is already showing a good feeling with Honda, but it’s worth highlighting two rookies who are already lighting it up. Tom Vialle above all, already a GP winner and second in the standings, but keep an eye on Kay De Wolf too, who started one round late and is already close to the podium zone. Reigning champion Romain Febvre, on the other hand, hasn’t yet struck as expected; it will be interesting to see how he fares in Sardinia. For Italy, attention will be on Alberto Forato, improving with Fantic, as well as rookie Andrea Adamo and Mattia Guadagnini, plus the two returnees. Andrea Bonacorsi will once again be Ducati’s spearhead for the first time since Argentina, while Ferruccio Zanchi makes his season debut directly in the premier class, also with the Red. Keep an eye on Matteo del Coco too, fresh 2026 champion in the MX1 class of the Internazionali d’Italia Supermarecross.

MX2

The champion has retaken control. Simon Laengenfelder reclaimed the top of the class standings at the last Swiss GP, reaffirming his clear intentions for 2026. Triumph continues to be a major player, both with former leader Camden McLellan and with Guillem Farres, while Husqvarna’s Liam Everts is also on the rise, not to mention Sacha Coenen, or the flashes from the Reisulis brothers and Mathis Valin. Looking at our riders, Valerio Lata is putting the Argentina crash behind him and will want to feature more prominently, building on the fine fifth place in the GP at Frauenfelder. Also watch Andrea Rossi, who in his first two GPs as a world rider has done well, scoring points on debut in Spain and cracking the top 15 in Switzerland, and now gets an extra boost for his first home GP as a world rider.

Sardegna GP schedule (CET)

Saturday, April 11

16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:20 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, April 12

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2