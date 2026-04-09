The VR46 project undergoes a shake-up: Tavullia's "senators" are at risk

Valentino Rossi ’s VR46 Academy has become a benchmark in the MotoGP paddock. In recent years, it has developed young talents and led some of its pupils to success, such as Pecco Bagnaia and now Marco Bezzecchi. But while new recruits are slow to arrive, some “veterans” risk being left off the grid for next year.

The Academy’s four

The VR46 project has been present in the premier class for several years, both with its own team and with its young riders, supplying well-prepared athletes to various squads, both factory and satellite. Currently, four of its riders have a contract with the parent company (Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Marini, and Di Giannantonio, although the latter is not strictly an Academy pupil). Franco Morbidelli, on the other hand, does not have an official contract and earns his living with a deal signed by the Tavullia outfit.

Marco Bezzecchi moved from VR46 to the Aprilia factory team at the end of 2024 and renewed through the end of 2028. Pecco Bagnaia, a two-time MotoGP champion, has been riding a Ducati since 2019. Despite his hot streak, the Piedmontese rider’s future is secured with Aprilia, with ties strengthened thanks to his friend Bezzecchi. Starting next year, they will form an all-Italian tandem for the Noale team, sure to thrill fans in the Bel Paese.

Luca Marini in doubt

The situation is more uncertain for Franco Morbidelli and Luca Marini. The Doctor’s brother has never won in MotoGP, neither with Ducati nor with Honda, despite his great testing skills. He is the only athlete to have never triumphed in the top class, along with Ai Ogura and rookies Razgatlioglu and Moreira. It is unlikely that HRC will renew his contract for another two seasons, with Fabio Quartararo already assured a seat for 2027–2028. A return for Luca Marini to the VR46 box seems improbable, leaving only a few options to remain in MotoGP. Talks were held with Yamaha some time ago, but he is certainly not at the top of their wish list.

Morbidelli out of MotoGP?

The situation with Franco Morbidelli is even more critical. The 2026 season did not get off to the best start, although he does not have a Ducati with factory specs at his disposal. Last year he managed only two podiums (7th in the final standings), and none in the 2022–2024 triennium. The Italo-Brazilian seems to be nearing the end of his MotoGP career.