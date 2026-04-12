Tension in the paddock: dramatic twist in the Yamaha camp

A sizzling, twist-filled MotoGP rider market was expected. In reality, we’re faced with a stream of rumors without official confirmations, due to the tug-of-war between the MSMA and Liberty Media over profit distribution. An oddly surreal calm in the paddock, behind which lie tensions and shows of strength. In the meantime, Yamaha appears to have landed a second blow, after signing Jorge Martin.

Dispute between MSMA and Liberty Media

The new Concorde Agreement, crucial for defining the future of the MotoGP championship from 2027, has not yet been signed. It all comes down to money, and those at the top of the World Championship seem unwilling to give ground. Negotiations over rules, prize money, and profit distribution are dragging on longer than expected, creating some discontent among the factory teams.

In fact, the new regulatory framework should have been finalized months ago, given that the 2026 season has already begun and the new regulations will come into effect in 2027. But that hasn’t happened. And according to several sources within the paddock, the main obstacle is the lack of increased financial resources flowing to teams and manufacturers—despite MotoGP’s economic growth in recent years.

A gray smoke signal in Texas

The teams are seeking a model similar to Formula 1’s, where the championship’s revenues are distributed directly based on profits generated. MotoGP, on the other hand, intends to maintain the current system, based on previously agreed fixed amounts. This difference in approach complicates any attempt to reach an agreement. Moreover, demands on the teams are increasing: greater involvement in marketing, a more consistent presence at promotional events, more content, more staff... leading to higher costs.

Liberty Media’s current proposal calls for an increase of one million euros over the previous agreement, but the requirements would entail higher expenses. The stalemate deepened during the Austin weekend, where Liberty Media’s top brass tried to close the deal. But the outcome was ambiguous; the two sides remain far apart, with MotoGP finding itself at the center of an unprecedented “diplomatic war.” Hence the brands’ choice not to make market moves official.

The ‘unofficial’ rider market

Even without official announcements, the 2027 starting grid continues to take shape. By the time the various teams confirm their signatures, perhaps no one will be surprised. To recap, it all began with Marco Bezzecchi’s renewal with Aprilia, the only deal officially confirmed so far, although rumors were already circulating about a contract extension for Marc Marquez with Ducati. Everything is on hold, and for the nine-time world champion it is still unknown whether he will sign for one year, two, or whether injury will force him into drastic choices.

The first real market scoop concerned Pedro Acosta joining the Ducati factory box, while Pecco Bagnaia will move to Aprilia. Jorge Martin will join the Yamaha factory team, taking the seat Fabio Quartararo will vacate as he moves to Honda. David Alonso will also join the team, making the leap from Moto2 to MotoGP. Consequently, Luca Marini and Joan Mir will have to find new openings on the grid. For now, Alex Rins is also left out after the latest market bombshell. According to Motorsport, Ai Ogura has been chosen to partner Jorge Martin in the factory team, thus closing the door on Luca Marini’s chances of riding an M1.

As anticipated in recent days, Daniel Holgado will also land in MotoGP in 2027, thanks to the faith placed in him by Ducati and, in particular, by Gresini Racing. At the end of this season, Alex Marquez will embrace the KTM project, as he is eager to join a factory team. The Austrian manufacturer has yet to decide whether to confirm Brad Binder or promote Maverick Vinales, while Enea Bastianini is reportedly eyeing a return to Gresini with interest.