Ducati crisis, Alex Marquez: "We’re not as strong as last year"

Alex Marquez hasn’t had the start he expected in this MotoGP season. After finishing runner-up in the world championship in 2025, the Gresini rider is struggling to find the right feeling with the Ducati GP26. In the first three Grands Prix, his best result was a sixth place in Goiania, for a total of 28 points in the overall standings.

Alex’s break

The younger of the Marquez brothers isn’t losing faith, despite the evident issues with the Desmosedici GP26. The roughly one-month break in the World Championship could help the Borgo Panigale crew as they seek an update to bring the Reds on par with Aprilia, who are in splendid form this year. During this downtime, Alex Marquez is taking advantage of his free time to train and launch advertising campaigns, while waiting for the next round in Jerez (April 24–26).

Last year, at this point in the season, Alex Marquez was leading the MotoGP World Championship after the first three Grands Prix. This year, however, the younger of the Cervera brothers is eighth in the riders’ standings, 53 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi. “The start of the World Championship hasn’t been entirely easy. You always have to approach the first races with caution, really understand where you are and how everything works. I believe that after four or five races everything will settle and then we’ll truly see where we stand. Maybe we’re not as strong as last year, but we’re working hard and we have a clearer idea of how to change things.”

Will Jerez be the turning point?

This break was also useful to regain balance and get back to 100%. I was able to spend time with my family and resume training to arrive in optimal condition,” Alex explains. In recent days, several MotoGP riders held training sessions with road bikes at the Motorland Aragon kart circuit, including Alex and Marc Marquez, Diogo Moreira, and Pedro Acosta . “,” Alex explains.

The European phase of the calendar, starting with the first round at Jerez, could be the turning point for Alex, since Jerez is one of his favorite circuits. “Last year I took my first victory there, so I hope we can seize this opportunity to change the course of the season after this more complicated start than expected and kick off the European season in the best possible way.”