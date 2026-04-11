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Shocking photos from Alcañiz: Marc Marquez hides his arm injury

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 11 April 2026 at 08:43
Marc Marquez
With the Qatar GP postponed to the end of the year, the MotoGP World Championship has taken an unexpected break. The riders keep training to maintain their pace, as Marc Marquez did at MotorLand Aragon. But a photo from Alcañiz has left many fans puzzled.

A bandage on his forearm

The nine-time world champion carried out tests on a Ducati Panigale V2, sharing the Spanish track with his brother Alex and his future teammate Pedro Acosta. When Marc Marquez took off his suit, he revealed a conspicuous bandage on his right forearm, something no one expected. The reigning MotoGP champion is probably still dealing with the aftermath of the Austin crash. Although he tried to play it down, it seems the situation is more serious than previously thought.
So far, the Cervera phenomenon has not mentioned this injury, speaking about it evasively. During the Easter holidays in his hometown, there was no sign of the bandage. In all the photos he posted with his girlfriend Gemma Pinto or while walking the dogs, he was always wearing long-sleeved jackets. He managed to hide the issue perfectly until it was time to get back on his bike. The real question mark is what condition he will be in two weeks from now, when MotoGP heads to Jerez.
According to rumors, Marquez suffered a deep hematoma, a particularly delicate injury for a MotoGP rider due to its impact on strength, endurance, and pain during the race.

Marc’s statement for the Laureus

His return to the top in 2025, after several years marked by injuries, earned him a nomination for the Laureus World Sports Awards, which will be presented on April 20 in Madrid. In the content released by the organization, the rider recalls his feelings after clinching the World Championship in Japan. "When I crossed the finish line, I came in with the team and picked up the trophy; it was a very beautiful ceremony. But honestly, I remember that moment more from the images I saw afterwards than from the moment itself... I mean, I was just out of my mind. I didn’t know where I was or what was happening. I only know that I was having a great time."

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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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