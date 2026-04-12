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My father got angry about motorcycles" Memories and warnings for the young: the living legacy of Carlos Lavado, a Venezuelan legend

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 12 April 2026 at 12:22
carlos-lavado
The older generation to the young: the timeless advice of Carlos Lavado, the historic Venezuelan double world champion.
"My dad got pissed off because I went off to be a motorcyclist." That’s one of the memories shared with a smile by Carlos Lavado, one of Venezuela’s two historic world champions, in a short video dedicated to Edoardo Savino, one of Italy’s young rising talents. A “old generation” of riders (the Caracas champion turns 70 in a month) speaking to today’s youth, yet stressing priorities: studies first and foremost, to build a profession, an alternative to motorbikes, since, in Lavado’s words, you also need a lot of luck! The video, recently reposted on social media, dates back to 2023, when Savino suffered wrist and ankle injuries, but the Venezuelan champion’s words remain as relevant as ever.

A champion’s advice

“First of all in life, you need to try to become somebody. To be somebody you need to study, because if you don’t study you’re nobody and you’re ignorant.” Straight to the point, in excellent Italian, Carlos Lavado immediately underscores the importance of education. “Racing, just as it can go well, it can also go badly. I was lucky that it went well for me, but if I hadn’t had that luck…” In his case, “I was studying engineering, I did a year and a half, and my dad got pissed off because I went off to be a motorcyclist. From Venezuela—and he’d say, ‘Where the hell are you going, to Europe, to do what?’” Lavado continued with a laugh. “Thank God I won the World Championship! But if I hadn’t, I would’ve had to go find a job, maybe as a mechanic, or a dishwasher… You need a profession, you also need luck, commitment matters, but studying comes before everything. The rest is fun.”

Venezuela’s golden years

This South American country can also boast two world champions. The very first was Johnny Cecotto (350cc in 1975, Formula 750 in 1978); a few years later came the “Caracas Arrow,” Carlos Lavado himself. A rookie with a podium in the 250cc at the 1978 Venezuelan GP, he began competing full-time in 1980, with a few years in 350cc before becoming a quarter-liter specialist. Until 1988 he was steadfastly Yamaha, a brand to which he remains tied and with which he wrote his great story: the first 250cc world crown arrived in 1983, followed by two third places overall, and then a second consecration in 1986. After leaving Yamaha he raced two years with Aprilia, then returned to Iwata, and finally ended his career with Gilera in 1992. A total of 137 Grand Prix starts with 19 GP victories, 42 total podiums, 21 pole positions, and the aforementioned two world titles—not bad, right? A family curiosity is the presence of his brother Luis as well for a few world championship wild cards.

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byDiana Tamantini

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