Lucio Masut, the visionary who put Gilera back on top of the world

Lucio Masut was a brilliant technical mind, capable of turning insights into concrete and innovative projects. He passed away in recent days, but his achievements will remain forever in the history of motorcycling.

Masut was born in Cordenons, in the province of Pordenone. He began his career at Michelin before joining the Piaggio group in 1973. He then moved to Gilera , where he served as technical director and helped create the RC 600, a single-cylinder enduro bike much loved by enthusiasts. Over the years, he developed a series of models that solidified the brand’s reputation in the off-road world.

With Piaggio’s acquisition of Gilera, he arrived in Pontedera. He climbed the ranks to become technical director of research and development as well as lead engineer for Piaggio and Gilera.

It was his idea to bring Gilera back to the World Championship, a move that seemed almost impossible. The brand, in fact, had been absent from competition for decades. Lucio Masut, however, knew that innovation and competition are deeply intertwined. The Derbi 125, part of the Piaggio group, was therefore rebranded as a Gilera. Masut decided to bet on Manuel Poggiali , and there could not have been a better choice. In 2001 he clinched the historic 125cc world title, putting the Italian brand back on top of the world after 44 years.

Among his insights was also the MP3 scooter, a three-wheeled vehicle launched in 2006. Over the course of his career, Lucio Masut was awarded the title of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic for his contribution to Italian industry.

After leaving Piaggio, the Friulian engineer became chairman of the board of PontLab, a center of excellence for advanced materials testing and technology transfer, operating in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, marine, fashion, cultural heritage, and furniture.

Alongside his professional activity, he nurtured passions such as gliding, an expression of a curious spirit oriented toward innovation.