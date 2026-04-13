Varano is ready: 40 years of Motoestate with new features, young talent, and adrenaline

Next weekend Varano will host the first round of the 2026 Motoestate Trophies. Here’s what you need to know.

Hitting the “forties” in this new racing season: the WRS Motoestate Trophies are in fact celebrating their 40th edition this year, with confirmations, new features, and certainly plenty of adrenaline on track. It all kicks off in a few days, specifically the weekend of April 18–19, at the Varano de’ Melegari circuit. Here’s what to know before the official start.

How many classes for young riders

Categories for every type of bike and a focus on young riders, who refresh the paddock and bode well for the future. Debuting is the Mes Junior Trophy: a rental formula for kids from ten years old, Ohvale 160 bikes with 12-inch wheels, a paddock village, and a super-competitive price to debut in the racing world. The next step is the 300 SS Pirelli Cup and Promo4, both affordable categories perfect for racing while having fun and learning to scrap with rivals. These are therefore crucial feeder classes for the youngsters’ future. And every year, the turnover is guaranteed. For the upcoming season, there are many new riders, making it hard to predict the first race. Worth noting is the female presence of Cecilia Scottini and Andrea Minelli, who will challenge the boys including Lorenzo Corti, Nicola De Pieri, Kevin De Leo, Tommaso Pagnano, Manuel Balestrini, and Leonardo Bonechi, to name just a few.

Many new names in Promo4, which features low-cost prototype bikes up to 250 cc. Another solid starting point. All riders come from other junior categories, so the first race will be surprising as we find out who prevails and steps onto the podium.

The same goes for the Rookies Italian GP trophy, run as a Bucci one-make series. The Parma-based manufacturer, in its second year as promoter of its trophy, puts its bikes on track, and the winner earns the chance to move up a category to CIV Moto4 in 2027. A great opportunity for participants.

Sportbike: a MES mainstay for years and now on the WSBK grid

Moving up in displacement, we get to Sportbike. A class that this year appears in the World Superbike Championship, which has existed in Motoestate since 2023 and has given—and will continue to give—riders the chance to race the bikes of the moment. Some use it for training, others to adapt to the new category with an eye to the future. Eligible bikes include the Aprilia 660, Yamaha R7, Suzuki, prototypes up to 700 cc, and in any case with 2 or at most 3 cylinders like the Triumph. Meanwhile, 4-cylinder Kawasaki and Honda machines, unlike in the Italian and World championships, are not allowed.

The premier 600 and 1000 classes

The latter will be able to compete in the 600 Race Attack, a historic category always featuring a high level of competition. Last year was dominated by Daniele Galloni, while this year the hunt for the vacant throne involves the Aloisio twins, Pietro and Francesco, along with Andrea Liberini and Alberto Bettella, who return to Motoestate. Then there are some rookies, including standout Yari Bertini, coming from the Italian Rookies, and Fabio Lorenzini, who returns after stepping away a few years ago and moves up in displacement from the 300 he used to ride.

Finally, in the 1000 Race Attack, the presence of Paolo and Matteo Cristini—father and son—is confirmed, with the latter the 2025 tournament winner. Also noteworthy are new riders and veterans such as Massimo Boccelli and Emanuele Lo Bartolo.

Guzzi Fast Endurance, CRV, and Thunder Cup 600

Joining the MotoEstate schedule is the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy, which officially brings endurance races into the series. A great addition that introduces new elements and a format beloved by enthusiasts who battle on the Guzzi V7 with two-rider teams, swapping every 15 minutes, while the race runs for 1 hour. Alongside the Guzzi Trophy, the CRV and the Thunder Cup 600 trophies will also hit the track.

Schedule and tickets

The appointment is next weekend at the Riccarco Paletti circuit in Varano de Melegari. The schedule includes free practice on Saturday morning, while the serious stuff begins in the afternoon with official sessions. Final qualifying is on Sunday morning and, from the afternoon, the races!

For fans who want to watch the races, Saturday admission is free; on Sunday tickets are 12 euros, reduced to 10 euros.