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Historic shift in MotoGP: Liberty Media vs. Italy and Spain

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Monday, 13 April 2026 at 13:13
MotoGP 2026
The arrival of Liberty Media in MotoGP could radically change the DNA of the World Championship. For years, Spain and Italy have been the epicenter of circuit motorcycle racing, but the new American management intends to change this trend and look beyond European borders. The goal remains the same: conquer new markets and attract a wider audience.

Spain and Italy... the end of an era?

For decades, Spain and Italy have played the leading role in the premier class. Just think of the greatest legends like Giacomo Agostini, Ángel Nieto, Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Max Biaggi... just a few names in the Hall of Fame. It wasn’t by chance: a favorable climate, a well-structured network of circuits, a solid team infrastructure, and social and commercial support that propelled entire generations toward the World Championship. Moreover, under Dorna’s aegis, Iberian influence solidified. But the landscape is changing with the arrival of Liberty Media from the United States.
Speed is no longer enough; nationality will also be a factor, becoming a strategic detail in a rider’s professional life. A passport could be worth more than talent. A striking example is David Alonso. Born in Madrid, he races under the Colombian flag; a choice that not only reflects his family roots, but also a logic increasingly widespread in the paddock: standing out in an environment saturated with Spanish riders.
On the current MotoGP starting grid, there are nine Spaniards and six Italians out of 22 athletes. But this abundance is starting to backfire on them. For instance, in Moto2 there is a surplus of Iberian talents Manuel Gonzalez, Izan Guevara, Daniel Holgado. Yet this year the Top Class preferred to bring in the Turk Razgatlioglu and the Brazilian Diogo Moreira, certainly not for purely athletic reasons...

Liberty Media incentivizes non-Europeans

It’s a trend the new American ownership wants to encourage even further. Liberty Media is preparing an incentive system that addresses the root of the problem head-on: the youth sector. Because if there are too many Spanish and Italian riders in MotoGP, the solution lies in stemming the flow from the lower tiers. And that’s where money comes into play. Teams competing in categories like JuniorGP or the Moto2 European Championship can receive significant bonuses for supporting riders from underrepresented countries. We’re talking about bonuses of up to 200,000 euros for a title won by a rider who meets certain requirements. The crucial point lies in the secondary clauses: the two main powers, Spain and Italy, are excluded.
The result is a paradigm shift that could overturn an entire era. Because for the first time, the system pushes teams to look at a rider’s passport even before the stopwatch. And if money sets the rules, the historic change is already being installed...

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Liberty Media

byLuigi Ciamburro

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