Davide Tardozzi shakes up Ducati: "We need to act fast

MotoGP manufacturers are gearing up for major changes coming next season. It’s not just about reducing engine displacement and the use of aerodynamics, but also about acclimating to tires from the new supplier Pirelli. Meanwhile, work continues on the current championship, and in Borgo Panigale they are seeking solutions to return to the top of the standings after Aprilia’s leap forward.

Pirelli tires as the new entry

In the past, Pirelli tires would lose performance towards the end of the race, but that no longer happens,” Tardozzi told Speedweek.com. “This is because they now take MotoGP’s needs into account." Ducati Corse team manager Davide Tardozzi addressed the tire topic, as the supplier will change from Michelin to Pirelli. It won’t be easy to find the right feeling with the tires in the first year of supply; data and mileage will be needed before finding the right balance for the bikes. Borgo Panigale can, however, boast some experience with Pirellis in Superbike—no coincidence they chose Nicolò Bulega as the test rider for the future Desmosedici. ",” Tardozzi told Speedweek.com. “."

Tires won’t be the only new element on track from 2027. Engine displacement will be 850cc, but the power of the engines shouldn’t suffer. "Even if displacement decreases, the bikes will have more power and less weight than a Superbike, so they will put more stress on the tires. Pirelli knows this and is already working in that direction," added the Italian manager. "In some races in 2025, Razgatlioglu and Bulega were 20 seconds faster than the previous year: this isn’t due to the bike or the rider, but to the tires."

2026 season underway

Ducati is going through a rough patch in MotoGP, with Aprilia seemingly having sealed a technical overtake. The series returns to the track on April 24 in Jerez, and manufacturers have had almost a month to refine their prototypes. In Noale, they boast three wins in the first three races with Marco Bezzecchi: the various Márquez, Di Giannantonio, and Bagnaia are in pursuit. The Red era seems to be in decline, although Gigi Dall’Igna and his team are working to close the gap.

The central issue with the Desmosedici GP26 is rear tire wear, which costs precious time in the second half of the race. "They’ve gained seven or eight tenths. We’ve gained one or two," added Davide Tardozzi. "They have strong riders, like we do, but we have to move fast. We expect something from the engineers."

After the Jerez GP there will be a day of collective MotoGP testing, an opportunity not to be missed for trying updates. On the race weekend, however, they’ll need to jolt the championship before it’s too late. "We’re not who we used to be anymore... We need to work, period. We need to be more attentive in our management," Tardozzi concluded, "and better understand what our riders need."