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Ducati in crisis, Alex and Marc sound the alarm. Dall'Igna: 'No need to panic'

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 27 March 2026 at 13:23
Gigi Dall'Igna
Ducati’s supremacy in the MotoGP championship appears to have come to a halt. The last victory for a Desmosedici dates back to the Malaysian GP in the autumn of 2025, courtesy of Alex Marquez. In Thailand and Brazil, Aprilia secured a double triumph that suggests a shift in the balance of power in the Top Class. General Director Gigi Dall’Igna acknowledges some difficulties at the start of this championship.

Ducati struggling in Goiania

The Brazilian Grand Prix, held at the Goiania circuit, made it clear that Aprilia is a serious contender and that Ducati has work to do if it wants to defend the title. In Borgo Panigale they know the results aren’t what they hoped for; on a new circuit they lost the technical and logistical challenge, despite having a superstar of Marc Marquez’s caliber in the garage. Dall’Igna explained that "new circuits are always a source of uncertainty, especially regarding technical settings and the complex management of tires and resources at a race’s accelerated pace, with challenges made even tougher by a group of rivals more competitive and consistent than ever."

No panic in the garage

The reigning champion from Cervera still managed to clinch victory in the MotoGP Sprint, but on Sunday Marco Bezzecchi turned the tables, securing his second win of the season. Ducati’s streak of 88 consecutive podiums is now history; the task now is to rebuild confidence. Dall’Igna urges his team to be patient and avoid falling into a spiral of anxiety. "For us, this Grand Prix fell short of expectations, unlike the brilliant qualifying session—where we took pole position—followed by Saturday’s Sprint win. It’s crucial for us to refine certain aspects and keep working hard, maintaining patience and composure without giving in to panic."

Marquez’s talent

The priority for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer right now is to regain the top speed and cornering efficiency that made it unbeatable for years. Marc Marquez has never truly felt comfortable on this GP26, as Dall’Igna highlighted. "Marc faced unusual difficulties, riding defensively. He struggled to keep the pace and felt a strange sensation on the bike." Only the champion’s talent managed to avert the worst, netting a valuable 4th place for the overall standings. "However, not even a champion’s typical resilience was enough to overcome the limits."

Alex Marquez’s analysis

The stalemate of the Desmosedici is also confirmed by runner-up Alex Marquez. So far, his best result has been a sixth place. "It’s not just the front wheel, but also rear stability. The way we enter corners is rather unstable," explained the Gresini rider. "This year it seems we’ve lost a bit of ground. But we’re slowly finding some starting points again, and I think not everything is working perfectly yet. So we need to stay focused and address our issues."

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Alex Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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