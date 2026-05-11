Acosta-Di Giannantonio, tensions run high: "See you next time

Pedro Acosta finished the MotoGP Grand Prix at Le Mans in fifth place and with a hint of irritation. Not so much for losing the position in the final laps, but for a gesture by Fabio Di Giannantonio at the moment of the overtake. This weekend, the action returns to the track in Barcelona, at Montmeló, for the sixth round of the season, before heading to Mugello (May 29–31).

Acosta’s post-Le Mans analysis

Another tough race for KTM and its talent Pedro Acosta, who was disappointed by the premature tire wear. This is where Aprilia makes the difference, managing to rack up win after win, staking a claim for the 2026 MotoGP title. "The start was very good and the first laps were quite good. It's a shame about the tire drop-off from lap ten, when we still had 17 to go. All in all, we had a good weekend, one of the best we've had here, so I'm happy."

It was the best we could do, at most scraping fourth place which Di Giannantonio took from me, because I thought he was closer and I defended a bit more than necessary, and he got out fast. Clearly we weren’t in a position to fight for the podium compared to the three Aprilias. They set a frightening pace, especially Martín and Ogura." The two-time champion settled for fifth place, the same position in the overall standings (83 points), just one point behind Di Giannantonio (84). "."

Throwing down the gauntlet to ‘Diggia’

The Shark of Mazarrón had a few criticisms for ‘Diggia’, who looked at him after overtaking. A defiant gesture that Pedro has noted for the future. "I went a bit too defensive, I was a bit at fault thinking he was closer. I’ll remember it for the next race. No one passes me while staring," he concluded, half serious and half joking.

The VR46 rider responded to his rival in front of the media, trying to tone things down. "He’s definitely an enormously talented rider. That was immediately clear. He was fast from the start when he arrived in MotoGP. But in the end, for me, he’s just another rider. Strong, yes, but when you’re on track, you have to treat him like anyone else."

From the next MotoGP season, Acosta and Di Giannantonio will swap manufacturers, with the Spaniard joining Ducati in the factory team, while Fabio will team up with Alex Marquez at the official KTM squad. But before that, there’s a great battle ahead… starting as soon as next weekend in Catalunya.