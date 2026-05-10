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Ogura’s feat at Le Mans: first MotoGP podium amid Aprilia’s celebrations, reigniting the spirit of the Rising Sun

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 18:00
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Ai Ogura takes his first MotoGP podium at Le Mans. The Trackhouse Aprilia Japanese rider continues to make history.
He had already come close to the podium zone at the start of last year, before the injury. This year too, Ai Ogura had recorded a strong start to the championship, but never quite enough to truly fight for that MotoGP podium that seemed to slip away. Until this Sunday at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans, the new Aprilia stronghold with a historic top 3 thanks to the 3rd place of rider #79 from Trackhouse Racing. It’s been a long time since the last Japanese podium in the premier class: we have to go back to the 2012 Valencia GP with Katsuyuki Nakasuga! It’s not only history in the World Championship: this is also the first MotoGP podium for a rider from the former Asia Talent Cup (now Moto4 Asia Cup). And now the factory team boys are in his sights, though with feet still firmly on the ground.

Ai Ogura, the story continues

"We wanted this podium. There’s not much to say, I’m super happy!" As always, a man of few words, but the wide smile on his face says it all. Ai Ogura, however, didn’t miss a quip. "The race is 27 laps, good that the pace showed up even if late!" he said during the post-race press conference. There’s also history to remember, as mentioned earlier. "Japanese riders have taken a good direction" was his comment. "If this podium gives them a push, that’s good for me too". He had long since earned the stripes of the Land of the Rising Sun’s new hope, and for years now he’s been much more than just a hope.
Step by step, he has already managed to write history. In Moto3 he immediately showed very positive signs with a podium in his rookie year and a title fight in his second season. In Moto2 came the historic world crown, the first for Japan in the new category that replaced the storied 250cc, where the last precedent was Hiroshi Aoyama, for whose team he raced for years. Now comes the step forward in his second year in MotoGP, the long-awaited first podium on Aprilia’s day of glory, as they literally swept the competition with both the factory team and the satellite team. Is the next step a victory? "One race at a time, we’ll see how it goes" was his reply.

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Ai Ogura

byDiana Tamantini

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