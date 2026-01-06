MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Katsuyuki Nakasuga's Valencia 2012 fairytale: the magic that stunned the stars

Stories
by Giuseppe Ferrara
Tuesday, 06 January 2026 at 15:00
Katsuyuki Nakasuga
He was supposed to replace Spies and gather data for Yamaha’s development as a MotoGP test rider. Instead, at Valencia 2012 he found himself on the second step of the podium. Here is the incredible story of Katsuyuki Nakasuga.
That race didn’t go down in motorsport history only as Casey Stoner’s last race. It’s also history for Katsuyuki Nakasuga. Few, very few will remember him. Even fewer would picture him on a MotoGP podium. And yet, Yamaha’s loyal test rider etched his name into the memorable pages of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. The feat at the Valencian Community GP, the final race of the 2012 season, borders on miraculous.

An unexpected opportunity

In the morning, Nakasuga becomes a father for the second time; in the afternoon he’s called to replace the injured Ben Spies. A cameo, useful for collecting data for the bike’s development, nothing more. It was hard to expect anything different. And instead, what was supposed to be a kind of wildcard turned into a unique opportunity: right from pit lane it was clear this wouldn’t be a normal race; the weather conditions remained difficult, throwing everything into disarray. One of the quickest to seize the moment was Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Strategy and audacity, the ingredients of the dream

The rain stops falling, but the track remains wet. Tire choice becomes even more decisive. Despite the treacherous track conditions, Nakasuga and his team opt for a bold move that proves crucial: using slick tires.
After a few laps, many riders, including the big names who had chosen rain tires, are forced to pit. The on-track chaos and a few retirements (including that of newly crowned world champion Jorge Lorenzo) allow the Japanese rider to climb all the way to the podium.
Strategy, yes, but also great command of the Yamaha and the ability to ride on the limit. The second place, behind Dani Pedrosa and ahead of the phenomenon Casey Stoner, was described by Nakasuga himself at the end of the race as “a dream, a miracle.” Not since Makoto Tamada, third at the 2005 Japanese GP, had the Rising Sun flag flown on the premier-class podium.

A career away from the spotlight 

Despite the feat, the Japanese rider’s popularity proved fleeting, and few MotoGP fans will remember him. But in reality, Katsuyuki Nakasuga is a cannibal who has racked up triumphs in Japan. He has won the Japanese Superbike title thirteen times, most recently this very year, at the fine age of 44. His impressive palmarès also includes four victories—consecutive, no less—at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours. In Japan, for many years, he’s been a true idol. In Valencia, for at least one day, he was everyone’s idol.

Read also

Bedon opens up: the secrets behind Fantic’s success, Canet’s farewell, the future with Arbolino, and the global marketBedon opens up: the secrets behind Fantic’s success, Canet’s farewell, the future with Arbolino, and the global market
Moto Morini 250 Bialbero: the handcrafted jewel that humbled the four-cylinders, amid records and epic duelsMoto Morini 250 Bialbero: the handcrafted jewel that humbled the four-cylinders, amid records and epic duels
Katsuyuki Nakasuga

byGiuseppe Ferrara

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Ducati 900 SuperSport di Mike Hailwood
Stories

Ducati 900 SuperSport: the legendary motorcycle that won the 1978 TT

06 January 2026
Moto Morini Excalibur 350
Stories

Moto Morini Excalibur 350: 1980s Italian custom with a sporty soul, a niche legend

06 January 2026

More news

Josh Herrin

Silence and Speed: Will Josh Herrin’s Electric Adventure Be Enough to Convince the Skeptics?

Road Racing
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez: "In a normal life, I wouldn't spend this kind of money

MotoGP
Benda P51

Future in the saddle: Benda P51 combines a 250 cc boxer and electric power, 178 kg and big-sportbike performance

Dreams
Iannone

Rea in Doubt, Iannone a Mystery: Jerez Tests Mark the First Real World Championship Showdown

Superbike
Alex e Marc Marquez

Marquez's mom tells her story: "We skipped dinner to buy boots

MotoGP

Popular articles

CFMoto Aspar MotoGP

CFMOTO, from the KTM-based attempt to the MotoGP dream: Aspar Martinez confirms the plans

MotoGP
Claudio Domenicali

Claudio Domenicali: "People complain about Ducati

MotoGP
Marc Marquez (2)

Marc Marquez: A Valentino Rossi record in his sights

MotoGP
dovizioso-yamaha-eicma

Andrea Dovizioso: "Here's why they were giving us dirty looks!

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Tester Honda HRC Superbike SBK

Is Jonathan Rea a good test rider? Honda is confident; at Kawasaki there were doubts

Superbike

Loading