Katsuyuki Nakasuga's Valencia 2012 fairytale: the magic that stunned the stars

He was supposed to replace Spies and gather data for Yamaha’s development as a MotoGP test rider. Instead, at Valencia 2012 he found himself on the second step of the podium. Here is the incredible story of Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Katsuyuki Nakasuga. Few, very few will remember him. Even fewer would picture him on a That race didn’t go down in motorsport history only as Casey Stoner’s last race. It’s also history for. Few, very few will remember him. Even fewer would picture him on a MotoGP podium. And yet, Yamaha’s loyal test rider etched his name into the memorable pages of Grand Prix motorcycle racing. The feat at the Valencian Community GP, the final race of the 2012 season, borders on miraculous.

An unexpected opportunity

In the morning, Nakasuga becomes a father for the second time; in the afternoon he’s called to replace the injured Ben Spies. A cameo, useful for collecting data for the bike’s development, nothing more. It was hard to expect anything different. And instead, what was supposed to be a kind of wildcard turned into a unique opportunity: right from pit lane it was clear this wouldn’t be a normal race; the weather conditions remained difficult, throwing everything into disarray. One of the quickest to seize the moment was Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

Strategy and audacity, the ingredients of the dream

The rain stops falling, but the track remains wet. Tire choice becomes even more decisive. Despite the treacherous track conditions, Nakasuga and his team opt for a bold move that proves crucial: using slick tires.

After a few laps, many riders, including the big names who had chosen rain tires, are forced to pit. The on-track chaos and a few retirements (including that of newly crowned world champion Jorge Lorenzo) allow the Japanese rider to climb all the way to the podium.

Strategy, yes, but also great command of the Yamaha and the ability to ride on the limit. The second place, behind Dani Pedrosa and ahead of the phenomenon Casey Stoner, was described by Nakasuga himself at the end of the race as “a dream, a miracle.” Not since Makoto Tamada, third at the 2005 Japanese GP, had the Rising Sun flag flown on the premier-class podium.

A career away from the spotlight

Despite the feat, the Japanese rider’s popularity proved fleeting, and few MotoGP fans will remember him. But in reality, Katsuyuki Nakasuga is a cannibal who has racked up triumphs in Japan. He has won the Japanese Superbike title thirteen times, most recently this very year, at the fine age of 44. His impressive palmarès also includes four victories—consecutive, no less—at the legendary Suzuka 8 Hours. In Japan, for many years, he’s been a true idol. In Valencia, for at least one day, he was everyone’s idol.