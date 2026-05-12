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Catalan GP without Marc Marquez: Ducati opts against a replacement and puts it all on Bagnaia

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 19:48
marquez-operazione-ducati-motogp
There will be no replacement for Marc Marquez at the next MotoGP round in Catalunya, scheduled in a few days.
Anyone who might have expected Michele Pirro, Ducati’s long-time test rider, will have to think again. There will be no substitute for Marc Marquez for the upcoming Catalunya GP, set for the coming days. The reigning MotoGP champion, injured during the Sprint at Le Mans, is continuing his recovery after the double surgery carried out on Sunday (let’s remember he also had shoulder surgery for a pre-existing issue). A return date has not yet been set, but the hope is to see him back in action at Mugello at the end of the month. In the meantime, the factory Ducati team will have to put all its hopes on Pecco Bagnaia, coming off a disappointing GP that sparked the fury of the Piedmontese rider, who crashed during Sunday’s long race.

Ducati with a single bike

"The surgery was a success. I am very grateful for all the kind messages and the support over these days. A special thanks to the medical team for the incredible work." Marc Marquez commented on social media after promptly undergoing surgery to resolve both the issue with his right foot and his shoulder, the latter a problem he has been carrying for some time. It’s a heavy blow both for the Borgo Panigale brand and for the multi-time MotoGP champion; the hope is for Mugello, but we’ll only have certainty later on... All attention will therefore be on Pecco Bagnaia, whose future seems to be with Aprilia but whose present is still with Ducati, even if it feels like being “separated under the same roof.” A confidence boost is needed for the Chivasso champion himself, who will look to the next stop in Catalunya with the clear goal of proving he’s still highly competitive despite the recent setbacks. Next weekend’s round at Montmeló will be another important test.
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