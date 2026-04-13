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Laengenfelder conquers Sardinia too: MX2 double win and lead secured, KTM celebrates

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Monday, 13 April 2026 at 08:58
Laengenfelder_MX2_Sardegna_KTM_2026_MXGP (1)
Simon Laengenfelder conquers Sardinia and further locks down the MX2 lead. And the Italians... Here’s how it went.
The reigning champion takes a second consecutive victory in MX2 2026. In Race 1, Sacha Coenen, king of pole positions in these early season rounds, also wins, but Simon Laengenfelder triumphs in the second moto at Riola Sardo and secures the overall win at the MXGP of Sardinia. His teammate follows, sealing an all-KTM domination at the “Le Dune” motocross track, while in third place we find the ever-consistent Liam Everts on Husqvarna. And the Italians? Unfortunately, they don’t shine on the Sardinian track... Here’s how it went and the final standings.

MX2 Race 1

Holeshot and runaway win. The opening race at Riola Sardo is a true solo by the poleman Sacha Coenen, who leaves no chance for his rivals, first and foremost the reigning champion Simon Laengenfelder and, following him, Liam Everts. There’s not much else to say at the front, as those are precisely the positions at the checkered flag, with the exception of a fierce Janis Reisulis who tries to snatch third from Everts, succeeding for a few laps before having to yield to the Husqvarna rider. The Triumph boys are a bit more in the shadows, with Mathis Valin retiring on the first lap, and Kawasaki’s spearhead out immediately despite a good start. Looking at the Italians, Valerio Lata is 10th, while Ferruccio Zanchi (at his first GP of 2026) makes a mistake that nullifies an almost top-10 finish and forces him to retire three laps from the end.
Riders competing in MX2 at Riola Sardo

MX2 Race 2

A repeat of what was said before: Lucas Coenen is truly untouchable in Sardinia, another holeshot and early break for the win in this second moto. Only at the start, though, as things change afterward: Coenen makes a mistake, crashes, and on the restart has lost several positions, while Laengenfelder, Farres, and Mikula move ahead, with Zanchi lurking just off the podium. Unfortunately not for long: lap after lap, the Ducati rider will lose several positions... Up front it’s a one-way story: Simon Laengenfelder secures the win and his third GP triumph of 2026, with Sacha Coenen in second place, but watch out for Liam Everts, third in the GP and third in the standings too. Alas, no joy for the Italian riders...
MX2 second moto action in Sardinia

The GP standings

Overall standings of the MXGP of Sardinia – MX2 category

The overall championship standings

MX2 2026 overall championship standings

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Sacha Coenen

byDiana Tamantini

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