MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MXGP Andalusia: Lucas Coenen outclasses the phenom—eighth triumph

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Sunday, 22 March 2026 at 17:25
coenen
Lucas Coenen swept the Andalusia GP, the second round of the MXGP Motocross World Championship. No dice for Jeffrey Herlings who, after his qualifying mishap, couldn’t reclaim the red plate of the world championship leader.
On the Almonte sand, 70 kilometers south of Seville, Lucas Coenen went back to being from another planet, as he was for large stretches of last season—his first full year in the Motocross top class. There was literally nothing anyone could do, not even a lightning-fast Jeffrey Herlings who, crash at the previous day’s start aside, was also very consistent.

A blistering double

At just nineteen, Lucas Coenen is increasingly the fast-approaching future. In race 1 he gave no quarter, comfortably controlling the ambitions of Jeffrey Herlings, who never seemed able to attack. The escaping duo put Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle in their place—Vialle faded a bit after a promising start. A brilliant opening for our Andrea Adamo, who now looks the MXGP big fish in the eye without any reverence: seventh place.

Andrea Adamo, excellent stuff

Same story in the second moto: Lucas Coenen out front and Jeffrey Herlings chasing in vain. Rounding out the podium—both for the race and the overall GP—was Tim Gajser, who is quickly getting to grips with the excellent Yamaha, also fast in Renaux’s hands; Renaux was fourth overall. The carousel of brand changes, with Herlings moving to Honda and Gajser switching from Honda to Yamaha, didn’t cause any major upheavals. Out front in the World Championship, however, is KTM with the phenomenal Lucas Coenen. Our Andrea Adamo finished the GP with a superb fifth place: next Sunday in Switzerland, a podium isn’t out of the question. Ducati, without the injured Andrea Bonacorsi, takes home a ninth overall with Calvin Vlaanderen.

World Championship standings after two GPs 

1. Lucas Coenen (KTM) 102; 2. Herlings (Honda) 94; 3. Vialle (Honda) 89; 4. Febvre (Kawasaki) 75; 5. Renaux (Yamaha) 75; 6. Gajser (Yamaha) 74; 7. Adamo (KTM) 69; 8. Fernandez (Honda) 51; 9. Vlaanderen (Ducati) 49; 10. Jonass (Kawasaki) 40.

Read also

GP of Andalusia: Triumph beats Ducati to it, clinching its first Motocross World Championship winGP of Andalusia: Triumph beats Ducati to it, clinching its first Motocross World Championship win
MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2
MXGP

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Triumph
Motocross

GP of Andalusia: Triumph beats Ducati to it, clinching its first Motocross World Championship win

22 March 2026
herlings
Motocross

MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2

21 March 2026

More news

quiles-moto3-brasile

Moto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and Pratama

Road Racing
Triumph

GP of Andalusia: Triumph beats Ducati to it, clinching its first Motocross World Championship win

Motocross
bezzecchi-motogp-brasile-gp

Brazil heats up: Bezzecchi leads the warm-up, five Ducatis behind. GP info and schedule

MotoGP
holgado-moto2-brasile

Aspar 1-2 in Goiania: Holgado snatches Moto2 pole from Alonso, Vietti 8th as top Boscoscuro

Road Racing

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Brasile

Toprak Razgatlioglu stuns everyone: the Superbike champion's incredible Friday in Goiania

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Is Goiania a World Championship track? Riders like it, but MotoGP deserves the best

MotoGP
MotoGP Brasile 2026

Transfer bombshell: a top rider signs with the VR46 team

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Ducati Brasile

Marc Marquez, master at the limit: the weapon that scares his rivals in Goiania

MotoGP
motogp-buso-gp-brasile

Race against time in Goiania: the new MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 schedule

MotoGP

Loading