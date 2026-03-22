Moto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and Pratama

What an incredible Moto3 GP! Quiles superb in the mini-race after the stoppage, Morelli and Pratama are headline-making rookies on the podium. Race report and standings.

Maximo Quiles was imperial at the restart after the red flag, and is the new championship leader. But behind him are two sensational rookies: 2nd is the Argentine Marco Morelli (known for his exploit in CIV Moto3) and Veda Pratama 3rd, the was imperial at the restart after the red flag, and is the new championship leader. But behind him are two sensational rookies: 2nd is the Argentine(known for his exploit in CIV Moto3) and3rd, the sensational debutant from the Thailand GP who becomes the first Indonesian to reach a Grand Prix podium! It’s a crazy Brazilian GP, 5 incredible laps for the lightweight class of the World Championship, with fierce rookies making the loudest noise, along with Aspar’s Spanish rider, who is no longer a surprise after a memorable 2025 debut. The best Italian is Guido Pini, finishing 5th in the combative group fighting for the third step of the podium after the two Jorge Martinez riders broke away. Here’s how it went.

Moto3 Race

Polesitter Esteban gets the best jump and leads, but after a few corners Perrone finds the gap to pass him. He’s not the only one, as Morelli, Danish, Pratama, Almansa also come through... As usual in Moto3, a feisty front group forms, while Rammerstorfer is quickly out after a crash—an ugly highside from which he fortunately walks away unhurt. The same goes for Esteban, literally launched off his KTM while running in the top 10: he gets up in pain, but he seems okay too. Up front we get the script from the opening GP: Almansa and Quiles break away, aiming to reserve the victory duel for themselves again. But on lap 13 comes an incredible twist: the third highside of the race, this time for Almansa, who is out! Quiles is then alone in the lead, but Ogden crashes too... On lap 15 of 24, the red flag comes out and stops the race.

The restart

They resume with a 5-lap sprint, based on the positions at the end of lap 14. Almansa isn’t there, having crashed the lap before, already a blow to his title hopes... In the opening corners there’s an incident that takes out Bertelle and Rios, Moodley is also out, while up front Quiles tries to escape without waiting around. But behind him keep an eye on rookie Marco Morelli, who has combative intentions toward his colleague... Further back there’s a battling group leaving nothing on the table for the third step of the podium, and in the end some wonderful surprises arrive. Not Maximo Quiles, whom we already know from 2025 and who takes a clear win, but Morelli is 2nd just a tenth behind, and a second further back is another hard-charging debutant, Indonesia’s Veda Pratama, who with third place writes a great page of history for his country. Below are the final standings of the Brazilian GP.

The standings

Moto3 championship standings