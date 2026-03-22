MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

GP of Andalusia: Triumph beats Ducati to it, clinching its first Motocross World Championship win

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Sunday, 22 March 2026 at 16:56
Triumph
Triumph beat Ducati to the punch by celebrating its first World Championship victory in Motocross. The feat bears the name of South African Camden McLellan, who won the MX2 Andalusia GP, the under-23 series.
The off-road project of the storied British brand started just two years ago—one season ahead of the Italian marque—and immediately delivered impressive results. In its debut season, McLellan himself had already managed to reach the podium. Last year the upward trajectory yielded a race-moto win, but the big prize, a GP victory, was still missing. It came on the Andalusian track of Almonte, near Seville. The TF 250 X flew over the Iberian sand right from qualifying. The day opened with a stunning race 2 win by the home hero Guillem Farres ahead of teammate McLellan. A dazzling one-two that perfectly foreshadowed what would happen three hours later.

Farres unlucky, but his teammate delivers 

Farres’s dream of taking his first GP win at home vanished in a chaotic start that forced the Spaniard back to the pit lane for an emergency repair. Farewell dreams of glory. Fortune’s low blow, however, didn’t shatter Triumph’s dream. The breakaway by Sacha Coenen (KTM), long ahead of our formidable Valerio Lata (Honda), faded in the finale when 22-year-old McLellan pounced on the Belgian and devoured him. The Triumph celebration could begin: in the overall standings McLellan finished ahead of Germany’s Simon Langenfelder (KTM) and the same Coenen. A fine sixth place for the excellent Lata.

Triumph also leads the MX2 World Championship 

The first world laurel also brought the points lead, with McLellan (99 points) dislodging Langenfelder (97 points), the winner of the opener in Argentina. Farres, despite the zero scored in race 2, is third with 80 points, ahead of Sacha Coenen on 78. At this point, for Triumph, dreaming of capturing the first Motocross World Championship in its history is more than reasonable.

Read also

MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2
Ducati on alert in Motocross: Bonacorsi sidelined in MXGP, Zanchi also still unavailableDucati on alert in Motocross: Bonacorsi sidelined in MXGP, Zanchi also still unavailable
Triumph

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

coenen
Motocross

MXGP Andalusia: Lucas Coenen outclasses the phenom—eighth triumph

22 March 2026
herlings
Motocross

MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2

21 March 2026

More news

coenen

MXGP Andalusia: Lucas Coenen outclasses the phenom—eighth triumph

Motocross
quiles-moto3-brasile

Moto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and Pratama

Road Racing
bezzecchi-motogp-brasile-gp

Brazil heats up: Bezzecchi leads the warm-up, five Ducatis behind. GP info and schedule

MotoGP
holgado-moto2-brasile

Aspar 1-2 in Goiania: Holgado snatches Moto2 pole from Alonso, Vietti 8th as top Boscoscuro

Road Racing

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Brasile

Toprak Razgatlioglu stuns everyone: the Superbike champion's incredible Friday in Goiania

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Is Goiania a World Championship track? Riders like it, but MotoGP deserves the best

MotoGP
MotoGP Brasile 2026

Transfer bombshell: a top rider signs with the VR46 team

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Ducati Brasile

Marc Marquez, master at the limit: the weapon that scares his rivals in Goiania

MotoGP
motogp-buso-gp-brasile

Race against time in Goiania: the new MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 schedule

MotoGP

Loading