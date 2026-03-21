MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MXGP Andalusia qualifying: Jeffrey Herlings' spectacular crash, the "terrible twins" go 1-2

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Saturday, 21 March 2026 at 18:15
herlings
A tremendous crash at the start, then a frenzied comeback that catapulted him to the brink of the points: Jeffrey Herlings, for better or worse, put on a show in qualifying for the GP Andalucia, the second round of the MXGP Motocross World Championship.
The plot twist that defined the race came just moments after the start: on the start straight, while trying to dive into the inside line of the first corner, Jeffrey Herlings lost control of the Honda and spectacularly flipped. It could have been a serious incident, but the Dutch ace got back in the saddle and launched a stunning charge, climbing to eleventh place, just shy of the points. The victory in the GP Argentina, on his Honda debut, sent a warning shot to his rivals, who will have quite the handful to deal with in the two Iberian motos as well.

Lucas Coenen blows the field away 

The first European round of the ’26 World Championship is held on the fast Almonte track, 70 kilometers south of Seville, the capital of Andalusia. Seizing control immediately, Lucas Coenen pushed the KTM to the limit, riding and winning alone. A solid performance behind him from Tom Vialle, Jeffrey Herlings’ Honda teammate. The Frenchman finished ahead of compatriot Maxime Renaux. An excellent collective showing for the Italians. Mattia Guadagnini, on the KTM, crossed the line in a very promising sixth place, tucked in behind Calvin Vlaanderen’s Ducati. Ahead of them, the reigning world champion Romain Febvre, representing Kawasaki. Andrea Adamo finished behind Guadagnini, with Alberto Forato (Fantic) tenth after his customary lightning start.

MX2 belongs to Sacha 

The other Coenen won the second qualifying session of the year in MX2, clawing back valuable points on the German Simon Längenfelder, who was pushed down to fourth. The most interesting technical takeaway from this appetizer showdown, however, is Triumph’s performance, with the two TF 250 X machines slotting in right behind the winning KTM. Team leader Camden McLellan finished ahead of Guillem Farres, buoyed by the “home-field factor.” Noted as well: the much-anticipated Liam Everts in seventh, now well on his way to full fitness; among the Italians, the best was Valerio Lata in eleventh.

Read also

Motocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stableMotocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stable
Ducati on alert in Motocross: Bonacorsi sidelined in MXGP, Zanchi also still unavailableDucati on alert in Motocross: Bonacorsi sidelined in MXGP, Zanchi also still unavailable
Jeffrey Herlings

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bonacorsi-zanchi-ducati-mx
Motocross

Ducati on alert in Motocross: Bonacorsi sidelined in MXGP, Zanchi also still unavailable

19 March 2026
de-wolf-van-erp-mx
Motocross

A hug between friends: De Wolf visits Van Erp, countdown to his first MXGP

19 March 2026

More news

moto3-delayed-qp-brasile

Chaos in Goiania: there's a hole in the track! Everyone stopped, Moto2-Moto3 qualifying postponed: the situation

MotoGP
diggia-motogp-brasile

Wild qualifying in Brazil: Di Giannantonio soars from Q1 amid crashes and drama

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP

Bastianini sinks in Brazil, unclassified: the reason for the slump is "strange"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez MotoGP Ducati Brasile

Marc Marquez, master at the limit: the weapon that scares his rivals in Goiania

MotoGP

Popular articles

Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Brasile

Toprak Razgatlioglu stuns everyone: the Superbike champion's incredible Friday in Goiania

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Breakthrough for Marc Marquez in Goiania: the nightmare is finally over

MotoGP
Alex Marquez Gresini MotoGP

Alex Marquez from Gresini to KTM, salary more than doubled: how much he’ll earn starting in 2027

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia scare: "The situation was really critical"

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Is Goiania a World Championship track? Riders like it, but MotoGP deserves the best

MotoGP

Loading