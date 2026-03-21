Race against time in Goiania: the new MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 schedule

Work is underway at the Ayrton Senna Circuit to fix the pothole. In the meantime, here are the new schedules for the three classes.

The goal is to restart for the MotoGP Sprint, then run Moto2 and Moto3 qualifying, which were previously skipped. Will they make it? The hole that appeared on the main straight of the Brazilian track, albeit off the racing line, was certainly unwelcome. Another setback at a GP that already seemed at risk due to the heavy rains in recent days, with the track even underwater and a race against time to clean it up, in order to welcome all the MotoGP World Championship classes for the first event of the season after decades away. Now, however, there’s another race against time: fixing this hole, initially small before being widened to carry out all the necessary checks and repairs.

The new times

20:20 MotoGP Sprint

20:10 Moto3 Qualifying

21:05 Moto2 Qualifying

What’s happened so far

The day had proceeded as normal, under the sun after yesterday’s rain, though not as heavy as at the start of the week. Moto3 completed its FP2 without a hitch, with David Almansa on top and many crashes recorded, fortunately without consequences. Then came Moto2 FP2, which saw Izan Guevara leading ahead of last year’s runner-up Manuel Gonzalez. Next it was time for MotoGP FP2 and qualifying, sessions full of incidents but also tight battles, with Fabio Di Giannantonio taking the first pole position on this green-and-gold circuit.

After the usual break, it should have been time for Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying. “Should have,” indeed, since the broadcast resumed with everything at a standstill and staff on track fixing something, which turned out to be a pothole. Clearly you can’t race like that, so a frantic effort has been underway for hours to fix it and allow all today’s sessions to be completed, starting now with the premier class Sprint and then resuming the lower-class qualifying. We wait and see.