There are further problems in Goiania, everyone stuck in the pits and the lower classes delayed again. Here’s what is known at the moment.

Moto2 and Moto3 qualifying will start who knows when, but everything is at a standstill at the Brazilian circuit. What was shown live is what we’re showing you in the cover image: a long shot of personnel on track fixing… something, since all that’s known so far is that the smallest class of the World Championship is stuck in the pits due to “track surface.” But Sky Sport reports that a rather large hole has appeared on the Brazilian track, specifically on the main straight. After the rains, problems continue in Goiania… The latest official update and what happened earlier.

The MotoGP note

“Due to the heavy rains the area has suffered recently, an issue has appeared on the main straight of the Autodromo Internacional de Goiania-Ayrton Senna. FIM and MotoGP, together with the local promoter, are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Due to the time required to complete these repairs, on-track activity will resume with the MotoGP Sprint, the next live session. Moto2 and Moto3 qualifying will be postponed until further notice.”

Eventful Moto3 FP2

There were several crashes recorded in this final free practice session. The first was rookie Brian Uriarte at Turn 9, followed by a fall for Guido Pini at Turn 2, but the biggest scare came with Alvaro Carpe’s violent highside (he’s okay) at Turn 11. And right there, due to debris brought onto the track, we then had back-to-back crashes for Cormac Buchanan and rookie Leo Rammerstorfer, which brought out the red flag to clean the area. After a brief interruption, the session resumed, with another nasty highside this time for debutant Jesus Rios at Turn 1, without consequences. The session ended with David Almansa on fire even in the dry and topping the timesheets ahead of Joel Kelso and Valentin Perrone; as for the Italians, we have Pini 8th, Bertelle 18th, Carraro 22nd.

Moto2 FP2

As for the intermediate class, incidents weren’t lacking here either: Senna Agius continues to struggle, then Sergio Garcia also went down, and finally Alex Escrig, who had just set the session’s provisional best time, which was then canceled due to yellow flag conditions. In the end, Izan Guevara delivered the decisive lap and finished on top, followed by points leader Manuel Gonzalez and Mario Aji. Regarding the Italians, we find Celestino Vietti in 9th, Tony Arbolino 12th, and stand-in Dennis Foggia 17th.

Everything stopped in Goiania

At 16:40 Italian time, Moto3 qualifying was supposed to start, followed by Moto2, to decide the starting grid for the first Brazilian Grand Prix of the current World Championship. At present, as mentioned at the start, everything is on hold…