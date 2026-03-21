Marc Marquez is the first king of Goiania, triumphing in the MotoGP Sprint after the issues at the circuit. Report and final standings.

Third place, a calm comeback, the overtake on Di Giannantonio in the final laps. Marc Marquez is truly stellar, the multiple MotoGP champion seals victory in the Sprint at the Autodromo of Goiania in Brazil. The VR46 rider has to “settle” for it, pole-sitter and ultimately on the second step of the podium, and third place goes to Jorge Martin, who thus takes his first podium with Aprilia. After major problems with the asphalt—namely the hole on the main straight that led to a lengthy delay—the Sprint got underway, MotoGP’s Saturday mini-race. Here’s how it went.

MotoGP Sprint

As for tires, everyone chose the hard front, while at the rear softs were predominant, except for the medium for Miller, Razgatlioglu, Bagnaia, and Fernandez. A frenetic start, but pole-sitter Di Giannantonio takes the lead, a super launch from Quartararo who moves into P2 ahead of Marc Marquez, while Bezzecchi drops to 4th, followed by Martin. Mir drops out due to a crash on lap two, while the situation at the front soon changes, with Quartararo losing several positions... Zarco goes down as well, while Marquez rapidly reels in the leading VR46 rider . It doesn’t go Maverick Vinales’ way—KO with a crash—while up front it takes a few laps: the reigning MotoGP champion is very close, sizing up his rival, but a small mistake by the Roman is all #93 needs to find the winning spark. It’s the overtake, the decisive moment, and Di Giannantonio can do nothing more than shadow him to the finish. Historic triumph for Marc Marquez—he pens the first signature at the Ayrton Senna Autodrome—while in third we note Jorge Martin taking his first overall podium in Aprilia colors.

The standings