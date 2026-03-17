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Motocross scare: shocking crash and serious injury for Ivano Van Erp; he has undergone surgery and is now stable

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 13:15
van-erp-mx-grave-infortunio
Chills for Ivano van Erp, a Dutch prospect who was involved in a very serious accident right in the national championship. Here’s how he’s doing
A terrifying crash with very serious consequences (an injury near the heart, fractures to the collarbone, shoulder blade, and sternum) and recovery times still to be determined, but certainly very long. That’s the outcome of what happened on Sunday to Ivano van Erp, who shocked everyone with a nasty fall during Race 2 of the Dutch motocross championship round held in Oss. One of the best MX talents and a major homegrown hope—65cc world champion in 2017 and 125cc in 2022—he was supposed to debut in the MX2 World Championship for all the European rounds of the 2026 season, starting next weekend with the GP in Andalusia. Instead, he now faces a very long rehabilitation, as unfortunately he did not get off lightly...

The team’s statement 

The DCN-Vos Oss-KTM Racing Team released a brief statement last night to explain their rider’s less-than-stable condition. “Ivano van Erp crashed on Sunday during the second round of the Dutch MX nationals in Oss and was seriously injured. He suffered a laceration of the aorta near the heart, and fractures of the collarbone, shoulder blade, and sternum. At the last moment it was decided not to transport Ivano by air ambulance because it would have taken too long; instead, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he underwent surgery. Late last night [Sunday evening, ed.] we received the news that the operation went well and that Ivano is stable. The Erp family and the entire team thank all the first responders, sponsors, and supporters for their efforts, whatever they may have been. It’s clear that any return to riding will take a long time.”

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byDiana Tamantini

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