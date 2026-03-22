Brazil heats up: Bezzecchi leads the warm-up, five Ducatis behind. GP info and schedule

Aprilia with Bezzecchi on top, followed by five Ducatis. Warm-up times and report, plus the Brazilian GP schedule.

Marco Bezzecchi leads the Ducatis (a full five of them). Will it be the same in the GP? At least in terms of track and weather, there don’t seem to be any further hiccups on Brazilian GP Sunday. After the postponed Moto2 qualifying, it’s time for the MotoGP warm-up, the final mini-session useful to fine-tune ahead of the GP, a full 31 laps given the length of the circuit, the second shortest after the Sachsenring. With yesterday’s Sprint in the books, won by Marc Marquez, who will triumph today? Below are the results from the last session and the race times.

MotoGP Warm-Up

The only incident of the session involved Franco Morbidelli, the Italian-Brazilian at his home GP, who suffered a low-side about two minutes before the checkered flag. It’s a rough start to the day for VR46, as Fabio Di Giannantonio also had a crash... And not just them—Pedro Acosta was caught out by an incident in this session as well, almost at the very end. Meanwhile, an Aprilia leads the way: Marco Bezzecchi’s, holding off Marc and Alex Marquez . Not only that, a total of five Ducatis are chasing the Noale factory’s standard-bearer. Anticipation is mounting for the first Brazilian Grand Prix in Goiania, with excitement and adrenaline running high. We’ll see who can prevail over the 31 laps scheduled for this long race... But keep an eye on the support classes too—here’s today’s schedule.

Brazilian GP schedule

Live on Sky Sport

16:00 Moto3 Race - 24 laps

17:15 Moto2 Race - 26 laps

19:00 MotoGP Race - 31 laps

Delayed on TV8

18:35 Moto3 Race – 24 laps

19:50 Moto2 Race – 26 laps

21:35 MotoGP Race – 31 laps