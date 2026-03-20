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David Almansa pulls off a spectacular save and tops Moto3; Pini into Q2 despite a crash

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 20 March 2026 at 19:22
almansa-moto3-practice-brasile
David Almansa is the fastest in Moto3’s most important Friday session in Brazil. Report and standings.
The risk, the save, and the top spot that secures direct Q2. David Almansa, the sole Intact GP rider due to David Munoz’s physical issues, and fresh off a dominant Thailand GP, ends Practice with the best time, making the most of the improved conditions compared to FP1 and confirming himself as the man to beat for now, given it’s a new circuit with unpredictable weather... Cormac Buchanan takes his best result in a Moto3 session, with third place for Veda Pratama, a brilliant rookie at Buriram and impressive in Brazil as well. The only good news for the Italian contingent is Guido Pini’s direct Q2 despite a harmless late crash. Here’s how it went.

Who goes to Q2?

After the problematic Free Practice 1 that started with a major delay and then ran in the rain, Moto3 resumes now with a track wet only in patches, not ideal for a new layout but definitely better than before. Predicting the fastest is a roll of the dice—it’s like starting from scratch. Veda Pratama, the Thailand GP’s super rookie, gets off to the best start, but it’s just the opening of the session and the timesheets shuffle repeatedly in a short span. On the board within minutes: first a brilliant save by Carpe, then a slide for Morelli, with no consequences for the Argentine debutant. A last-moment crash as well for Guido Pini—he seems fine—and despite it, he’s the only Italian to go straight into Q2. David Almansa lays down the marker and is fastest, with direct Q2 thanks to the reference time, ahead of Cormac Buchanan and Veda Pratama, who round out the top three. Saturday action will be interesting with these premises.

The standings

Standings image

Read also

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byDiana Tamantini

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