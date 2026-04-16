Rider market goes wild: what will the 2027 starting grid look like?

The MotoGP championship is on hold due to the cancellation of the Qatar GP, awaiting the next round in Jerez from April 24 to 26. But the rider market continues to weave negotiations and seal new contracts. No official announcements from the teams for now, due to the dispute between the MSMA and Liberty Media over the Concorde Agreement.

Rider market heating up

Even if there are no press releases, we can say with certainty that the MotoGP starting grid will undergo a real revolution from 2027. With all contracts expiring at the end of this season, the arrival of new technical regulations (850cc engines and Pirelli tires) and the signing of the new agreement between the teams and the MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, the landscape is about to change completely.

No surprises in the factory box. Marc Marquez will remain at the center of the MotoGP project and will be joined by Pedro Acosta. For the Cervera superstar, a 1+1 contract is being discussed, while for the current KTM rider it should be a straight two-year deal. The biggest surprise of the market was Pecco Bagnaia signing with Aprilia, where he will line up alongside Marco Bezzecchi. Bezzecchi and Bagnaia are friends, but now they will have to compete against each other. Moreover, the rider from Chivasso won’t have an easy time, as “Bez” is currently the leader in the Noale garage and dislodging him won’t be simple.

Ai Ogura to Yamaha

Jorge Martin has rediscovered his best form at the start of this MotoGP season, but his future lies away from Aprilia. The Madrid-born rider will be the cornerstone of the new Yamaha. At his side will be the Japanese talent Ai Ogura , barring last-minute surprises. The new V4-powered M1, at least in its 1000cc configuration, has wide margins for improvement, but regulatory changes could reshuffle the deck. Fabio Quartararo was one of the first to sign for 2027, tired of the situation at Yamaha and eager for a new challenge at HRC. Alongside him will be David Alonso, who shows great promise.

Tech3 heading to Honda?

Alex Marquez has signed a two-year contract with KTM, capitalizing on his excellent 2025 MotoGP season as runner-up. Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, is the big question mark: his excellent start to the season opened many doors, but the shoulder injury has somewhat slowed his progress. If he proves at Jerez that he’s back to his former level, a contract renewal will be almost guaranteed, with a consequent move to the factory team. The Tech3 satellite team could switch to Honda, which would allow Luca Marini to remain within the HRC orbit.

The satellite teams

The attacking duo for the VR46 team will almost certainly be Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has had an excellent start to the championship, and Fermin Aldeguer. Franco Morbidelli is left out of the picture and could bid farewell to MotoGP. Gresini Racing has already signed Daniel Holgado from Moto2 and is working to bring back Enea Bastianini, who delivered a dream season for the team in 2022.

At Pramac, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jack Miller should stay. The Turkish rider already has a contract, and Miller’s Australian nationality could be crucial for his continued presence in the team, keeping him in HRC’s plans. At Trackhouse, after Ogura’s departure, they will look for a high-profile replacement. Joan Mir, highly regarded by Davide Brivio, could be the chosen one. Raul Fernandez’s confirmation is considered certain, although his seat will depend on other market moves. At LCR, however, everything will remain unchanged, with Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira continuing to race for Lucio Cecchinello’s squad.