Ai Ogura and the Power of Choices: Here's Why He Believes in Yamaha MotoGP

Having moved past the disappointment of a mechanical DNF in Austin just when the podium was within reach, Ai Ogura has returned to Japan. Between Tsukuba, Motegi, Okegawa, and the Nikko Circuit, he’s basically on a bike every day. He trains on his Honda CBRs, from the 250 to the 1000RR-R via the 600, while in 2027 he will very likely be dressed in Yamaha blue. Motorsport’s scoop has shaken up the rider market a bit and sparked debate, even though the 2024 Moto2 World Champion has never put a foot wrong in his career.

CONTRADICTIONS

If you like, Ai Ogura is the rider who gets everyone to agree—even within his own contradictions. As an Arai ambassador he won a Moto2 world title with a team sponsored by rival MT Helmets. A Japanese rider currently competing with the American Trackhouse Racing team, he even wore a stars-and-stripes livery in Austin. So it shouldn’t be surprising if, as a product of the Honda academy, he’ll race with Yamaha Factory for the next two years.

NOTHING NEW

We’re in a free market and there’s no notion of “betrayal” in that sense. Not even in the very conception of motorcycling in the Land of the Rising Sun, where for decades now there’s no longer been the so-called “holy alliance” among Japanese manufacturers to avoid poaching talent from each other’s academies. This was already the case in the 1980s, with famous examples in the more recent past.

FROM ABE TO NAKANO

In fact, Ai Ogura will become the first Japanese motorcyclist to race with the Yamaha Factory team (not satellite or “customer”) for an entire season since Norifumi Abe. He was poached by Yamaha from a Honda-supported team, namely BLUE FOX, after the start of 1994 and following the memorable Suzuka wild card. With the penalty paid to free Norick from his contract, the team then managed to complete the budget to finish the 1994 season. Ten years later came an arguably even more sensational case. On the verge of returning to Tech 3, Shinya Nakano decided during the 2003 Valencia weekend to sign with Kawasaki, ending a marriage with Yamaha that had lasted since childhood.

AI OGURA’S WINNING CHOICES