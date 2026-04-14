Aprilia’s low blow to Ducati: after Bagnaia, another rider in their sights

The MotoGP rider market has already landed several blows ahead of next year, but surprises are still around the corner. The first official announcements could arrive in the coming weeks, yet there are still some empty seats. Nicolò Bulega has a clear goal for 2026: win the Superbike world title with Ducati and step up to MotoGP.

Ducati doors closed?

The 26-year-old rider from Emilia is on the right track to claim the SBK throne, with six wins in the first two race weekends. Borgo Panigale has also tasked him with helping develop the 2027 MotoGP prototype that will run on Pirelli tires. In truth, Bulega, now in his fourth season in production-derived racing, continues to dream of the big leap to the premier class. However, Ducati’s doors now seem shut, with Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in the factory team, and Enea Bastianini and Daniel Holgado the front-runners for Gresini. Meanwhile, the VR46 team is expected to bet on Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is very close to renewing his contract with the Tavullia squad. Pecco Bagnaia, on the other hand, will soon make official his move to Aprilia on a four-year contract.

Bulega eyes the satellite Aprilia

Ai Ogura’s recent switch to Yamaha has opened a glimmer of hope for Bulega: Aprilia Trackhouse. The Noale manufacturer’s satellite team is looking for a top-level rider to fill the seat left vacant by the Japanese talent. And the 2023 Supersport world champion seems like the ideal candidate. In 2027, MotoGP will change tire suppliers, and having a rider who knows the Italian manufacturer’s compounds inside out would be an advantage for any team. Moreover, Bulega is actively involved in developing the 850cc Desmosedici that Ducati will use next year, valuable knowledge that could bring useful insights to Aprilia.

However, Bulega is not the only candidate for the Trackhouse seat. Joan Mir, with whom Brivio already shared the 2020 MotoGP title at Suzuki, is a very intriguing option. It is also possible that Enea Bastianini himself could end up with the American squad if he ultimately does not return to Gresini. In the coming weeks, Nicolò’s fate will become clearer, but the path leading to the Trackhouse team is starting to look very realistic.