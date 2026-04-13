Martin feels stronger than ever after overcoming the injuries and tensions of 2025: will he leave Aprilia as the MotoGP champion?

Marco Bezzecchi is the points leader and the rider widely tipped as the favorite for the 2026 MotoGP title, but Marc Marquez isn’t the only one you should never underestimate. Jorge Martin , just -4 from his teammate, is also one to watch. He doesn’t want to hear about the topic right now; he’s focused on reaching 100% physical fitness and on improving his riding of the Aprilia RS-GP26, but we all know his talent and expect him to be in the fight.

He endured a nightmare 2025 due to injuries and also because of the surprising decision—later shelved—to leave the Noale team. After a year in which a bit of everything happened, he picked himself up and is determined to get back to consistently fighting for the top positions. The podiums he took between Goiania and Austin, where he also won the Sprint, have given him great confidence for the future.

MotoGP, the return of Jorge Martin

Interviewed by AS, the two-time world champion said he had to do very deep work both physically and mentally: “When you don’t ride for a long time, that’s when you start to doubt yourself. Will I ever be fast again? Will I ever get back to my previous level, to 100%? It’s a process that takes a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices, and it doesn’t happen overnight. The instinct doesn’t disappear, but being fit, being mentally prepared, not being afraid of crashing again... It’s very hard work that requires many hours, a lot of commitment, and not just physical training, but mental as well.”

Having talent and being physically okay isn’t enough; it all has to be paired with great mental strength. Martin has shown he’s got it, and the problems he had to face helped him become better: “Retirement never crossed my mind. I never wanted to retire; I didn’t think about it in 2025 and now I’m back. I’ve matured a lot; it’s allowed me to appreciate and see other aspects of life. As a rider, it’s clear that now I always avoid unnecessary risks. When you’re younger, you ride very much on instinct, and as you grow you find speed by using that experience without being so aggressive, trying to understand when to push and when to take it easy. It’s something I try to stay very focused on”

The Aprilia Racing MotoGP rider believes he has become the best version of himself, even though he can still make progress: “On a personal level I’m the same as ever, but I’m definitely a better rider than before, 100%. I’m more mature, I have more experience, I’m faster, and it’s clear that I hope to keep improving: that’s my daily goal. And I don’t focus on wins; I focus on getting better every day, so that the final result is the consequence of all this work.”

From Pramac to Aprilia, Martinator goes again

In Austin the Spanish rider admitted he still felt some pain in his left hand injured in 2025 and had to compensate by putting more strain on the rest of his arm, but the break until the next Grand Prix in Jerez (April 24–26) should help him be in better physical condition. A 100% Martin is a threat to anyone aiming for the 2026 MotoGP world title. Bezzecchi knows it, as do Marquez and the others intent on fighting for that goal.

Being crowned champion after a very difficult 2025 would be a great satisfaction, a true rebirth. It would also be a historic feat, given that Aprilia has never won a MotoGP title: being the first to bring one to Noale would be something special. He’s already done something remarkable when he triumphed in 2024 with Prima Pramac’s Ducati, becoming the first satellite team to win the riders’ title in the MotoGP era.

If he pulls off another feat, the Martinator would then take the number 1 somewhere else again. In fact, in 2027 he is expected to race with the factory Yamaha team. Barring any twists, that will be his future. And in the Japanese garage he should find Ai Ogura, currently riding the Aprilia for the Trackhouse team and previously in Honda’s orbit.