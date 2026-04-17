Marc Marquez admits: "They've always paid me well"

Marc Marquez wants to aim for his tenth world title, and it’s no secret. The reigning MotoGP champion, however, has to deal with a long series of arm injuries that are preventing him from performing at his best at the start of this season. In an interview with the podcast ‘Imagin Tiene Un Plan’ he spoke about his best and toughest moments, his greatest fears, the challenges he still has to win, and how he will face his future away from the track.

Marc’s magic circle

Nine world titles, 73 wins, and 126 podiums in MotoGP. "Those are good numbers, not bad. When you hear them, you think that’s enough, enough. But it’s passion—when you have passion for something it’s like an addiction to adrenaline, to competition. I’m not addicted to the bike, but I’m addicted to competition, to winning," says the Ducati superstar. "For example, during testing I would get bored; I even had crashes from a lack of concentration."

Personally, I’ve closed the circle of my sporting career. In other words, everything that comes now is welcome. I mean, the ambition is the same, and so is the desire to win. But I didn’t want my sporting career to end with that 2020 injury." The marriage with the Italian brand got off to a flying start, with the capture of the 2025 MotoGP title at the first attempt on a factory Desmosedici . It’s probably the most emotional triumph of his career, arriving years after that terrible 2020 injury at Jerez. "."

The secret of success

Marc Marquez is the right blend of talent, madness, and experience. "Not seeing fear has been one of my strengths and weaknesses... My instinct has always been to risk everything, whether it’s training or a race... but with injuries you learn... You don’t get anywhere on talent alone, it’s the whole package, but it’s true you have to have that courage. The winner isn’t the craziest one, but the one who uses the craziness best. I mean, you need a touch of madness—if you don’t have it, you don’t get on a bike at 350, 360, you don’t overtake, and you don’t touch another at 200."

Marc on the way out?

His possible retirement has been talked about for weeks, but the seven-time MotoGP champion doesn’t seem inclined to quit at the end of this Championship. Even though his right arm is beginning to show its limits. "Now I can retire satisfied, but I repeat: as long as I’m active, I’ll keep giving 100%." The moment of farewell "is approaching... but you don’t know at what age your body can hold up, and I intend to extend it as long as my body will allow. I know I’ll end my sporting career because of my body rather than my mindset."

In any case, it will be a legendary career—he has already made history and set aside a huge fortune. "My sporting career has never been driven by money, but I’ve always been very well paid. If you win, it’s normal, but I’ve always had great contracts because I was with Honda for so many years. If you’re on the way up and if you win, then you climb higher. All contracts are made more or less like that," Marc Marquez concluded, "when you win, you go up."