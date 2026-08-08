Blow for Quiles: out of the Silverstone GP due to injury—what happened to the Moto3 leader

The Moto3 points leader has already ended his GP at Silverstone: shoulder injury after a nasty qualifying crash.

The first GP after the summer break continues without the Moto3 leader. Maximo Quiles suffered a violent highside exiting the final corner in the closing minutes of today’s Q2, with an unfortunate major consequence: a fracture of the right collarbone. The young Spaniard, 11th after qualifying, is therefore out of the Silverstone event and will not take part in tomorrow’s race. Bad news for him and for the Aspar Team, and certainly not the season restart anyone expected... Even if, in terms of the overall standings, there’s no need to panic for now, given that Quiles went on holiday with a margin of over 100 points on the first of his chasers.

Premature stop for the leader—indeed, the dominator—of Moto3