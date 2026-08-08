Blow for Quiles: out of the Silverstone GP due to injury—what happened to the Moto3 leader

The Moto3
points leader has already ended his GP at Silverstone: shoulder injury after a nasty qualifying crash.
The first GP after the summer break continues without the Moto3 leader. Maximo Quiles suffered a violent highside exiting the final corner in the closing minutes of today’s Q2, with an unfortunate major consequence: a fracture of the right collarbone. The young Spaniard, 11th after qualifying, is therefore out of the Silverstone event and will not take part in tomorrow’s race. Bad news for him and for the Aspar Team, and certainly not the season restart anyone expected... Even if, in terms of the overall standings, there’s no need to panic for now, given that Quiles went on holiday with a margin of over 100 points on the first of his chasers.
"We’re here to make a difference, but I’m sure the other riders fighting for the title with me will be formidable rivals on Sunday."
That’s how Maximo Quiles summed up day one at Silverstone, a mix of ups and downs before rediscovering the right feeling in the afternoon, when he secured direct access to Q2. The young Spanish talent, set to move up to Moto2
next year still with the Aspar Team, wants to close out his Moto3 chapter in the best way possible—that is, with the title. So far he’s shown incredible dominance; as we said, more than 100 points over second place at the season’s halfway mark is no small feat! His plan, however, is clearly on hold for the moment—now he needs to focus on his shoulder. There have been several crashes between yesterday and today, but his is currently the one with the worst consequences. We’ll see what the next steps are, with the next Grand Prix at Aragon in three weeks’ time, on the weekend of August 30.
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