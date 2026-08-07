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MotoGP Pre-Qualifying: Bezzecchi scary fast, record shattered at Silverstone. Bagnaia in Q1

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 07 August 2026 at 18:42
Bezzecchi MotoGP Silverstone
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MotoGP Pre-Qualifying at Silverstone has concluded. The first part of the session was dedicated to race-focused work, testing the hard front tire, then everyone switched to the soft-soft combo for time attacks. The fastest of all was Marco Bezzecchi, who in the closing stages set a record lap of 1'56"280, smashing the previous benchmark by almost a second. A great response from the Aprilia rider after the crashes and physical issues suffered in recent Grands Prix.

MotoGP Silverstone: who goes to Q2 and who to Q1

The Noale manufacturer places four RS-GPs in the top 5, with Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, and Ai Ogura also in the mix. Between them is the Ducati ridden by Fabio Di Giannantonio. Advancing directly to Q2 in Qualifying are also the brothers Marc and Alex Marquez (leader of FP1), as well as Joan Mir on Honda, Jack Miller on Pramac Yamaha, and Pedro Acosta on KTM. The latter slid at Turn 4 at the end of Pre-Qualifying and was lucky not to lose his Q2 spot.
Pecco Bagnaia, thirteenth behind Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, will have to start from Q1: he crashed at Turn 6 with about five minutes to go and had no time to get back on track. He was tenth at that moment and improving—truly a shame for the three-time world champion. It’s worth noting he’s coming off surgery on his right forearm, so he’s not at 100% physically.
MotoGP Silverstone Pre-Qualifying Times Standings

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Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

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