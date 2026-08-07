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Marini–Honda bitter split: "It's not enough to stay here"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 07 August 2026 at 14:30
Luca Marini
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Luca Marini has consistently finished inside the top 10 in the first half of this MotoGP season. 
In the first eleven race weekends, Luca Marini has always finished in the points. He has collected 79 points in the overall standings, placing him tenth, 31 points ahead of the Brazilian Diogo Moreira, so far the second-best HRC rider in this MotoGP World Championship. At Silverstone, the Tavullia standard-bearer wants to keep performing well on the RC213V. His best result at the British track was seventh place in 2023. "The last few weeks have been very important for me, both physically and mentally," he admitted on the eve of free practice. "We need to keep scoring points to secure a spot in the top 10 and remain the fastest Honda."
Luca Marini sulla Honda

Tech3 to target the podium

In recent days, Luca Marini has made official his new commitment with the team led by the Italian-American manager Gunther Steiner. A good result on British soil would be the best way to celebrate his 29th birthday (August 10). Part of his mind is already on the next adventure, where he’ll look to take another step forward. The goal is "to reap all the rewards of the work done in the first two years—what’s been a bit missing this season," he told Sky Sport MotoGP. "All the other manufacturers have improved this year, and it hasn’t been possible to fight for the top 6. In 2027 everything changes; like every rider, I want to aim for victory too. I’m looking for an ambitious project where everyone is eager to get involved, so we can achieve important results."
In recent days, Luca Marini has made official his new commitment with the team led by the Italian-American manager Gunther Steiner. A good result on British soil would be the best way to celebrate his 29th birthday (August 10). Part of his mind is already on the next adventure, where he’ll look to take another step forward. The goal is "to reap all the rewards of the work done in the first two years—what’s been a bit missing this season," he told Sky Sport MotoGP. "All the other manufacturers have improved this year, and it hasn’t been possible to fight for the top 6. In 2027 everything changes; like every rider, I want to aim for victory too. I’m looking for an ambitious project where everyone is eager to get involved, so we can achieve important results."

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byLuigi Ciamburro

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