I don't understand why": Jorge Martin the unexpected leader, the world title race is more open than ever

Consistency versus crashes: Martin surprised to be leading MotoGP 2026, but he dreams of a title charge.

A frank admission from Jorge Martin , who arrives at Silverstone ( here all the schedules ) as the 2026 MotoGP championship leader without fully understanding how it’s possible—at least not entirely. The 2024 champion doesn’t hide some difficulties with the Aprilia and the mistakes he made in the first part of the season, but he also points to what his rivals have done, which may have helped him in this regard. But the gaps in the standings are small; the second half of the season will be fiercely contested.

Jorge Martin, MotoGP leader: "I don’t understand..."

"I think it’s the bad days that really make you understand things," Jorge Martin emphasized, as reported by "After Barcelona we lost our way a bit, I crashed seven times and obviously in those moments you lose some confidence." Lots of work on the bike, various changes—in short, a period of ups and downs for Martin. "Now I think everything is clearer for the second half of the season." Which restarts with him leading the standings, a situation that surprises him first and foremost, at least in part. "I don’t understand why I’m leading the championship," he admitted, recalling the various podiums but also the races where he struggled. Heading into the restart of the 2026 season, the Aprilia rider now has a clearer picture, especially after some mistakes.Jorge Martin emphasized, as reported by Motosan on the eve of the first day of the GP at Silverstone. In particular,Lots of work on the bike, various changes—in short, a period of ups and downs for Martin.Which restarts with him leading the standings, a situation that surprises him first and foremost, at least in part.he admitted, recalling the various podiums but also the races where he struggled.

He does highlight his consistency: "I’ve always finished the races, I’ve always scored points—that’s why I’m in front. Even if I feel my rivals are stronger than me at the moment, I have to keep improving." But his steady points finishes aren’t the only thing that has paid off. "I think the others need to figure out what they’re doing wrong," is his view. Coming back to his own performance, he knows there’s still work to do on a bike he’s truly getting to know only this year, to the point that GP Fridays are sometimes ‘tests’ to try potential updates. But he’s sure of his potential and that he can do even better. The title ambitions are there, though: "If I have the chance to fight for the title at the end of the season, I’ll go for it."