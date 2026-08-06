A legendary piece of memorabilia: Barry Sheene’s suit at the MotoGP charity auction

An icon for a good cause: the replica of Barry Sheene’s suit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his first 500cc title, takes center stage at the Two Wheels For Life auction during the MotoGP event at Silverstone.

A legendary name for a charity auction. The replica of Barry Sheene’s suit will be auctioned by Two Wheels during the event held for the MotoGP Grand Prix at Silverstone. A unique memento, designed by Dainese to mark 50 years since “Iron Man”’s 500cc world crown in 1976, worn by Barry’s son, Freddie, at the last Goodwood Festival of Speed, and signed by Steve Parrish and Kenny Roberts. Freddie Sheene will attend the event, which aims to raise as many funds as possible for the association: part of Riders For Health, Two Wheels For Life is the official charity of the FIM and MotoGP, dedicated to fundraising to ensure healthcare in the poorest and most isolated communities in Africa. Among its tasks is managing motorcycles and other light vehicles that enable local health workers to reach rural villages that would otherwise be inaccessible.

In memory of a champion

Barry Sheene’s special suit will certainly be the object of desire: appointment on Saturday, August 8 at 4:40 pm local time at the Champions GP during the first weekend of the MotoGP World Championship, as the season resumes after the summer break. “It feels truly fitting to remember and celebrate the glorious race between Barry and Kenny Roberts on that iconic circuit. It’s still considered by fans and experts to be one of the greatest motorcycle races of all time.” recalled Andrea Coleman, founder and CEO of Two Wheels For Life, who thanked Freddie Sheene for the gesture. From Dainese, there’s also a reminder of how the legendary British champion made a significant contribution to sports apparel: crucial guidance, especially for the development of the back protector, now essential both on track and on the road.