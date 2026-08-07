After the analysis, manufacturers give the green light: KTM can fix the RC16’s engine woes

MotoGP 2026, green light for KTM : OK to replace defective engine components—end to the RC16 woes?

Speedweek, here’s the good news: approval has arrived, the detected defective components may be replaced under the supervision of the official technical commission, but not at Silverstone, where everything will remain as is. The hope is that everything goes smoothly for the riders... Green light to work on the engine, which caused the many, far too many technical problems in the first half of the 2026 MotoGP season. After a lengthy analysis, KTM identified the issue and asked the other manufacturers for help: Aprilia had already given its consent, but the go-ahead from all constructors was awaited following the formal request sent in mid-July. As revealed by, here’s the good news: approval has arrived, the detected defective components may be replaced under the supervision of the official technical commission, but not at Silverstone, where everything will remain as is. The hope is that everything goes smoothly for the riders...

KTM on the way to solving the problems

It clearly caused a stir to see all the riders from the Mattighofen brand, in turn, suffer issues of various kinds. Pedro Acosta in particular has been the most penalized by these problems, from the scare in Catalunya to subsequent retirements in other GPs, but Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini have also faced several difficulties of a technical nature. It took time, until the engine was pinpointed as the source of all the troubles, caused by defective components from a supplier. Due to the freeze on engine development, they couldn’t introduce any updates to their power units, hence the official request to the other MotoGP manufacturers.