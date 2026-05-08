Thriller Friday in Moto2: Boscoscuro in the spotlight, Vietti in the mix, top 3 covered by 0.003s!

Izan Guevara, Celestino Vietti and Barry Baltus within three thousandths, leading an ultra-tight Moto2 standings. Here’s how it went.

A Boscoscuro duo on top, with Pramac Yamaha’s Izan Guevara just two thousandths ahead of SpeedRS Team’s Celestino Vietti, and Barry Baltus completing the top 3 only 3 thousandths off the leader and 1 off the rider from Turin. Scrolling through the entire Practice standings, 23 out of 28 riders are covered by less than a second! That’s how the first day of Moto2 at Le Mans wraps up, showcasing a battle decided by mere thousandths... Here are the day’s report and standings.

Pirelli compounds for the French GP

Moto2 riders, like the smaller class, will have the same compounds brought last year: soft SC1 and medium SC2 at the front, while at the rear supersoft SCX and soft SC0. Compared to last year, however, there’s a novelty: this year’s SCX is not the same as the one riders used in 2025, but is the new supersoft range compound previously known as development spec E0126. This isn’t the first GP where Moto2 riders have the new SCX available: it was already present in both Austin and Jerez and, in 2025, as spec E0126 it was used at Spielberg and Misano. Compared to the previous range version, the new 2026 SCX uses the same compound but an innovative construction, the same used by the new soft SC0, which last year was known as spec E0125. Unchanged formulation, but a modified structure aimed at increasing the contact patch and, consequently, overall grip levels.

Friday at Le Mans

Belgian rider Barry Baltus shows up with a helmet dedicated to his father, a former rider, at what he almost considers a home GP. FP1 kicks off under the sun; it’s not the start Salac hoped for as he soon suffers a highside, fortunately without consequences, and there’s a bit of “motocross” for Vietti . The session ends with Manuel Gonzalez (Intact GP) on top, followed by the Boscoscuros of Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha) and Celestino Vietti (SpeedRS), with Tony Arbolino (REDS Fantic) also in the top 10.

Then it’s time for the most important Friday session, which decides the top 14 straight into Q2. Noted on the sheet is a crash for Lunetta around mid-session; judging by the state of his Boscoscuro, his session might be over early... Another tricolore machine soon shines, that of Izan Guevara, followed by the KALEX bikes of Baltus and Gonzalez. Mario Aji crashes too, and finally comes the late charge by Celestino Vietti, who seems capable of knocking Guevara off the top, but instead finishes 2nd by just 2 thousandths, in a classification with incredibly small gaps.