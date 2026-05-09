Finally on Saturday too!": Sprint podium at Le Mans, Bezzecchi banishes his demons

Marco Bezzecchi smiles, here’s the first Sprint podium of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Marco Bezzecchi can smile, and history backs him up: in the four GPs on record he’s only managed a 4th place, otherwise he’s always finished with zero points. The third place achieved today might not completely satisfy him—he’s not fully there yet—but the Aprilia standard-bearer prefers to see the glass half full: the first podium of the season in Saturday’s mini-race at Le Mans, finished as a protagonist. Tomorrow will require another step forward, also to be able to “bother” more the one who is always the first rival—in his case his garage-mate A significant result even in a Sprint.can smile, and history backs him up: in the four GPs on record he’s only managed a 4th place, otherwise he’s always finished with zero points. The third place achieved today might not completely satisfy him—he’s not fully there yet—but the Aprilia standard-bearer prefers to see the glass half full: the first podium of the season in Saturday’s mini-race at Le Mans, finished as a protagonist. Tomorrow will require another step forward, also to be able to “bother” more the one who is always the first rival—in his case his garage-mate Jorge Martin —who today was literally unstoppable from the start to the checkered flag and is just a handful of points behind in the overall standings. But today’s bronze is a solid point to build from.

“Finally on a Saturday too!”

As if a weight has been lifted: as mentioned, Sprint races haven’t really been his strong suit so far—in fact, the zeros that have come could weigh heavily in the long run... “At the beginning I didn’t feel great, especially at the front,” Marco Bezzecchi told motogp.com at the end of the day. “It was a problem for me and I made various mistakes. It was impossible for me to stay with Pecco [Bagnaia], but luckily I had enough to pull away from Pedro [Acosta].” So it’s not all perfect yet with the RS-GP, but the MotoGP leader wants to see the positives—one in particular. “Finally a good result on a Saturday too! I was already having nightmares at home,” he joked. “Today went well.” Tomorrow is the more important race, with a bigger haul of points at stake: like Martin, he’ll be one to watch, given the impression that Aprilia is still the favored brand.