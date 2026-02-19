Pecco Bagnaia at a crossroads: quick decision after Marquez’s signing

While awaiting the final MotoGP winter test in Thailand, Ducati is trying to speed up its rider market moves. The deal with Marc Marquez is in the home stretch, but the contract length remains to be determined. For Pecco Bagnaia there are two options on the table: Yamaha or Aprilia. Pedro Acosta is close to the factory team for 2027.

Yamaha–Bagnaia negotiations

The rider from Chivasso has shown he’s regained a certain confidence with the Desmosedici, both in the Valencia test and at Sepang. Positive confirmations are needed on race weekends, but the MotoGP rider market moves at a frantic pace. Pecco Bagnaia has long realized he’s been moved to the background in Ducati’s plans, with Marc Marquez becoming the central focus of the garage. He looked around and immediately found interest from Yamaha, with whom he also has an excellent relationship through Valentino Rossi. Manager Gianluca Falcioni has quietly carried the talks forward, but the Iwata offer is certainly not the only one.

Aprilia makes a push

Aprilia’s CEO, Massimo Rivola, has been courting the VR46 Academy pupil for some time, aware of Jorge Martin’s now certain departure. The only issue is money. The Piaggio Group doesn’t have Yamaha’s deep pockets, which can afford to lure Pecco with millions. According to some rumors, ‘Martinator’s’ exit will save around 4 million. Part of that has been invested in Bezzecchi’s renewal, while the offer to Bagnaia would be around 3 million.

Pecco rules out the VR46 option

I believe I am a top-level rider, and that's where my ambition takes me." But the announcement of Marc Marquez will arrive shortly, and at that point a swift decision will be needed, with Yamaha giving him only a few days to decide. In any case, for Aprilia it would be a wonderful dream to unite two top Italian riders. Massimo Rivola is trying to play that card to convince the two-time MotoGP champion. A potential move by Pecco to VR46 is to be ruled out: "."

Marc Marquez’s renewal

On the Marc Marquez front, the signature seems imminent, even though everyone is waiting in the hope that something goes awry. The nine-time world champion is said to have turned down a mega offer from Honda (20 million per season!). The Cervera phenomenon would prefer a 1+1 contract, to understand which team will be winning after the MotoGP regulation changes. In Borgo Panigale they would prefer a two-year deal. Sporting director Mauro Grassilli is sowing confidence. "There are still small details missing, but honestly we are very close to signing with Marc. We hope to do it before the first race."