Supersport, Oli Bayliss: just his father's son or a top rider? 2026 is the make-or-break year

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 11:49
Oli Bayliss velocissimo nei test Supersport
Oliver Bayliss is no longer a kid but a mature rider who needs to prove his worth once and for all. The son of the legendary Troy is about to take on his fifth season in the Supersport World Championship. To date, he has never yet stepped onto the podium and who knows, he might do it already at Phillip Island.
The Australian rider of the PTR Triumph Factory Racing team wrapped up the pre-season tests at his home track with an excellent overall second place, confirming himself as one of the most anticipated contenders for the race weekend. Oli Bayliss immediately showed an excellent feeling with his Triumph, proving competitive in both sessions and maintaining a fast, consistent pace. The final result speaks for itself, confirming the great work done over the winter.
“The feeling during the test was very good,” commented Bayliss Jr. “We made some important improvements and I feel comfortable on the bike. I want to thank the team for the work done over the last two days.”
Phillip Island is much more than just a circuit for Bayliss. Racing in front of the Australian crowd, on a track he knows well and where he has already shown competitiveness, could give him a significant psychological edge. With a competitive bike, a top-level team, and solid preparation, Oli Bayliss presents himself as one of the main podium contenders in the opening round of the Supersport World Championship. The Australian weekend could be the ideal start to a top-level season, to prove to everyone that he’s not just Troy’s son.
The surname has probably weighed on Oli like a boulder in recent years. When he arrived in the World Superbike paddock in 2022, after winning the Australian Supersport Championship, many expected to see him on the podium right away. Instead, between injuries and various issues, he has yet to break through. However, he has never lost the desire to try, the enthusiasm, the love for motorcycling. 2026 will be his year of truth.

Oli Bayliss

