Surra in Superbike with Motocorsa: A Comeback Story

Superbike
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 08:09
Alberto Surra
In Superbike to find yourself again. More and more riders who once raced in the Grand Prix paddock are moving over to production-derived series. Some make this choice at the end of their careers—no point denying it. But many arrive very young. Some wait to win in Supersport before stepping up to Superbike through the front door, like Bulega and Manzi. Others follow a different path, like Surra and Baldassarri.
Alberto Surra’s story is one of constant pursuit, which began on the curbs of Piedmont’s kart tracks. It’s the tale of a talent who never feared changing skins, moving naturally from Moto3 to Superbike. It all starts with the grit of a kid from Turin who, at just thirteen, was already making headlines by winning his first PreMoto3 race in 2017. But 2020 was the true breakthrough year with second place in the Italian Moto3 Championship. His world championship dream came true in 2021 when he debuted in the Moto3 World Championship with Team Snipers. He stayed in the Grand Prix paddock for about three years but couldn’t quite break through. Between 2023 and 2024, however, he proved his worth in the JuniorGP Moto2, even clinching a splendid victory at Misano.
In 2025 he made his World Supersport debut mid-season as a replacement for the injured Aldi Mahendra with the Evan Bros team. The Piedmontese rider stunned everyone with a podium on debut. He competed in only four rounds but was almost always in the top ten. This feat is even more remarkable considering that during the same period he also took part in the Moto2 European Championship and made a wildcard appearance in the Moto2 World Championship.
After this brief stint in Supersport, he moved directly to Superbike, doing so with Lorenzo Mauri’s Motocorsa team.
Alberto Surra’s journey intertwines with that of Lorenzo Baldassarri in their shared ability to reinvent themselves. Just like “Balda,” Surra experienced the transition from GP classes to the production-derived paddock not as a step down but as a rebirth. For Alberto too, Supersport was a kind of washing machine to scrub away the label of “unfulfilled talent” and showcase his full potential. In testing he already proved competitive. It’s hard to say where he’ll slot in; much depends on the bike—a Ducati, yes, but a very privateer one. Since Axel Bassani’s departure, the Motocorsa team hasn’t managed to shine again, but it hasn’t lost the desire to return to the spotlight. It would be great if they did it with Alberto Surra.

