MotoGP shake-up, it's official: Phillip Island out, Australian GP moves to Adelaide from 2027

Farewell Phillip Island, MotoGP will move to the Adelaide Street Circuit: a six-year agreement has been made official, starting in 2027.

Phillip Island, a milestone of the World Championship, will host two wheels for the last time at the 2026 GP, and from 2027 the focus will shift to the Adelaide street circuit. This historic event will be the first MotoGP Grand Prix to take place in a city center, in line with the safety standards required in the modern era of this sport. The track layout was presented in Adelaide on Thursday, February 19, before the national media by MotoGP Sporting Director Carlos Ezpeleta and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas. The six-year agreement will begin next season and will see MotoGP race on the Adelaide Street Circuit through 2032 inclusive. Further details will be announced in due course.

The track

It has been confirmed that the inaugural Australian GP will be held in Adelaide over three days in November 2027. The circuit will be approximately 4.195 km long with 18 corners winding through the city streets, allowing riders to reach speeds of over 340 km/h. The circuit design follows the famous Adelaide Street Circuit, which hosted Formula 1 races between 1985 and 1995, with significant modifications necessary to ensure rider safety remains the number one priority. The city’s layout, its culture, and its passion for major events make Adelaide the perfect venue for a top-tier, festival-style urban Grand Prix, offering a unique opportunity to take the fan experience to the next level.

"Something unique"

"Bringing MotoGP to Adelaide marks a milestone in the evolution of our championship," said MotoGP Sporting Director Carlos Ezpeleta. "This city has a world-class reputation for hosting major sporting events, and the opportunity to design a purpose-built circuit through its streets is something truly unique in our sport. From the outset, together with the FIM, we have ensured that safety would not be compromised: every element of the Adelaide Street Circuit has been designed to meet the highest standards of modern MotoGP, allowing riders to race at maximum intensity and in complete safety. Adelaide’s commitment to major events makes it the perfect venue for the next chapter of MotoGP in Australia. We are incredibly excited to introduce a new style of racing here and to create a true celebration of our sport that brings fans even closer to the action. This partnership represents a bold ambition from both MotoGP and Australia, and we couldn’t be prouder to begin this journey together."

"Adelaide a key role"

"This is a huge win for South Australia and further proof that our state has real momentum," added South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas. "We are now competing with the rest of the nation for the world’s best events—and we are winning. Hosting the world’s first MotoGP race on a city circuit will give Adelaide a truly unique offering that will surely attract visitors from across the state and from overseas. This is about much more than a world-class motorsport event: it’s about generating economic activity for our state, supporting jobs, and putting South Australia on the global stage. We back major events that deliver strong economic returns, and MotoGP does exactly that. The World Championship is growing globally at a record pace, and Adelaide will now play a key role in this growth."