Jorge Martin's trial by fire: Thailand test decisive for his future

A MotoGP title on the shelf, then a long spell of injuries. Jorge Martin is the big question mark of the next MotoGP championship and a central piece in the rider market. But betting on a rider who raced only a few Grands Prix last year could be a gamble for anyone. In Thailand, he will have to provide answers to himself and to others.

Jorge heading to Yamaha

After a very difficult 2025, marked by injuries, surgeries, and a body that never fully recovered, Jorge Martin is getting ready to return to the track for the test in Thailand. It will be the last MotoGP season with 1000cc bikes and the current regulations, likely the last with Aprilia colors. Pending official confirmation, the Madrid-born rider will sign with Yamaha, replacing Fabio Quartararo , who is almost certain to go to Honda.

The Golden Wing manufacturer tried to sign him last summer, but the Noale brand won the battle, ensuring the contract would be honored through the end of 2026. After undergoing surgery again during the winter break (left wrist and right shoulder), his physical condition remains an unknown. He flew to Sepang to closely follow the MotoGP test, but without being able to get on the RS-GP. His preparation will begin in Buriram, and adapting to the bike will be essential to regain confidence and provide future guarantees to his next manufacturer.

Martinator starts in fourth

“Martinator” remains optimistic. Partly a matter of character, but also a reassurance for the market. "I think if I can adapt well and get physically ready quickly, I’ll have a chance," said the 2024 MotoGP champion. "There’s no plan B; I’ll give it everything to get back to fighting with these guys."

He’ll need to rack up the miles, adapt to Aprilia’s latest evolution and, above all, put past problems behind him. "Last year I had a lot of difficulties in qualifying, but it’s hard to train specifically for that. Once I know the bike, what it can do and its limits, I think the lap times will come. In terms of pace and riding, I’m not far behind the others. So it might just be a matter of grid position."

Buriram, the truth test

He has great confidence in his abilities, although he has to reckon with Ducati’s competition... "If I can adapt quickly and find that confidence in two or three races, anything can happen, because the bike works well." But before getting ahead of himself, he will have to prove his worth in Thailand. The MotoGP rider market is around the corner, and Buriram will be a crucial test for his future.