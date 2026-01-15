Aprilia: Jorge Martin has learned his lesson — the mistake he won't repeat in 2026

Martin ready to take on the 2026 MotoGP season: he’s eager for redemption after a first year with Aprilia to forget

He started 2025 with the reigning world champion’s number 1, but in 2026 Jorge Martin goes back to his 89 with the dream of reclaiming the title. After various injuries completely ruined his first season with Aprilia, he now has a huge desire to get his revenge. The Noale manufacturer has never won the MotoGP world championship, and he would like to be the brand’s first top-class champion from the Veneto.

MotoGP, Jorge Martin ready for redemption with Aprilia

Today in Milan the team presentation took place, and Martin expressed his intention to have a very different 2026 compared to 2025: "After last season, the winter break was particularly important to prepare for what awaits me in 2026. I’m very excited for this adventure, I really need to come back. In 2025 the team and I grew very close; we had to unite to deal with everything that came our way. I can’t wait to start again all together to fight for our goals. I was hired to try to win, and that’s what I’ll aim to do. Fight to the end and win the championship—I think both Marco and I are capable of it."

The problems he had in 2025 still allowed him to learn something useful: "One thing I learned last year—explains the Aprilia rider—is that you shouldn’t do more than you can do. I must not rush; it’s not necessary, also because something negative could happen again and that’s not what we want. Last year I missed many races, so I need to regain confidence, but I’m sure that when I’m 100% with the bike and we find the perfect harmony, we’ll be ready to win again. I need a bit of time to get there. We’ll try to take it step by step to hit our targets."

Hunger to win with the RS-GP26

Aprilia achieved great results in the last Championship with Marco Bezzecchi, and even Raul Fernandez from the Trackhouse satellite team managed to get on the podium and take a win. The Noale project is a winning one, and that gives Martin even more motivation: "I have a great opportunity to shine again—he says—since last season was really dark. I don’t want any more crashes. I’m sure that if Marco did it and Raul did it, I’ll be able to do it too. Future? Right now it’s right to focus on the present; there will be time to talk about the future."

The Spanish rider has clear goals and the path to achieve them. He knows patience will be crucial, and Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, shares the same view: "We’ll need to be patient with him, and he in turn will have to be patient with himself. We know his character, his talent, and his speed. He just needs to get back to 100% physically, and then the results will surely come."