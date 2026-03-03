Yamaha: To win, we need a new R1; Paul Denning issues an 'appeal'

Yamaha is definitely better than what we saw in Australia, but the bike is the oldest on the SBK grid: Denning admits a new model is needed.

Yamaha’s 2026 Superbike World Championship didn’t get off to a good start, collecting only 14 points in the opening round at Phillip Island for the manufacturers’ standings, with only Honda doing worse (7). The weekend was made less bitter by Andrea Locatelli’s fifth place in Race 2, held on a wet track—a condition in which the Italian rider managed to hide some of the limits of an R1 that had struggled a lot in the dry. It must also be said that some rivals who probably would have finished ahead crashed, but credit is still due to those who are good at staying on the bike.

The Phillip Island circuit is unique and sometimes tells its own story; across the eleven European rounds for the rest of the calendar we should see a stronger Yamaha. The next one is in Portimão (March 27–29), where there will also be a test on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 that all SBK teams will try to exploit as best as possible after a pre-season preparation ruined by bad weather.

Superbike World Championship, Denning dreams of a new Yamaha R1

I am a Yamaha dealer and a team manager, and I have a very close bond with Yamaha. Naturally, we—like all Yamaha fans around the world—long for a new R1. I believe there is a sense within Yamaha that this flagship, crown-jewel model in the product range is necessary." Paul Denning, son of the founder of the multi-brand dealership Crescent Motorcycles and current Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK team manager, admitted that for the future he dreams of the Iwata manufacturer producing a new R1: "."

Beyond what the English manager and many Yamaha enthusiasts desire, so far there are no signs indicating the intention to build a new bike capable of competing in the Superbike World Championship: "I’ve received no confirmations - Denning admits - and I haven’t had discussions suggesting that at some point a new bike will be launched. However, I believe the passionate people at Yamaha are working with all their might toward a new R1."

Winning in SBK is difficult with today’s bike

The Iwata-based company does not deem it appropriate to create a new R1, considering that the supersport market hasn’t been experiencing exciting years and sales are low: "It’s not just about looking at the R1’s pure sales data - Denning explains - It’s about strengthening the brand image across the entire product range."